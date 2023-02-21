In days gone by, a rumor arose that actresses Geraldine Bazan and Sara Corralesthey would have formed a alliance to hit Irina Baeva “in the tower”. Apparently, both would have the same objective to prevent her wedding with Gabriel Sotoone of the leading men of Mexican soap operas.

Let’s remember that Gabriel Soto is the ex-husband of Geraldine Bazanand father of her two daughters. Apparently, the also sports promoter would have been unfaithful with Irina Baeva. For her part, the Colombian actress Sarah Corrales, shares credits with the actor in the telenovela “Mi camino es amarte” from TelevisaUnivisión. Given the good chemistry between them, it was even said that Gabriel had left Irina for Sara.

Through the stories of his profile on Instagram, Geraldine Bazán denied having the intention of ruining the wedding of her ex-husband Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva, in complicity with Sara Corrales. “At first I was surprised and shocked a bit, because this is a subject I have not dealt with for many years, so that they involve me is not pleasant. It seems that the circus clown wants to make believe that everyone they are of your condition, with this I close the topic, thank you very much indeed”.

According to the soap opera actress, that note was put together to damage her image, but trusts that the public knows how to recognize that these are false arguments. “The public is no longer fooled so easily, we all know that an orchestrated note, so in the end the most important thing I have to say is that the public is very intelligent and they know who is who, it doesn’t hurt me because I know that is not true”.

On the other hand, last November, Sara Corrales stated in an interview for the “Hoy” program that between Gabriel Soto and her there was only camaraderie and good friendship. “You know how this works, they get involved with everyone and the truth is that no, they are quite lost in that aspect. I laugh, you really don’t know how much, because not only have they invented gossip with him, but with a a lot of other people, one creates a callous from so many years of career, of experience, one learns to handle the media completely and begins to enjoy all those gossip that are invented”.