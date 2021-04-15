The video game industry is one of the fastest growing and with an impressive added value, surpassing other branches such as film or television. In 2019 alone, it meant more than 148 million dollars in earnings between mobiles, consoles and PC.

In fact, even though Latin America has steadily increased its place globally, it is still only 10% of the entire market. But, words plus words less, it is undeniable that the industry has had a global impact and that has opened up scientific speculation.

What evolutionary effects could gamers have?

The team of Casino Review and SlotsWise have come together to speculate with evolutionary science: what would happen if the most relevant aspects of the controls of video games had an impact on human evolution? Remember that evolutionary processes take thousands of years and reflect human needs to survive. So, this work is purely speculative … and a bit technophobic.

First, they start from the principle of adaptation: Theoretically, gamers would have to spend almost a quarter of the day playing for several days in a row and for several generations continuously. Assuming that your fingers and muscles could maintain that rhythm, this research team assumed that the length of the middle and index fingers would be heavily affected.

As we can see in the illustrations below, the hands of gamers would present the following evolutionary changes:

The little fingers and ring fingers would lose usefulness until they were useless, reducing their strength, size and usefulness. The thumb would gain more strength and preponderance with respect to the rest of the fingers. The elasticity of the middle and index finger would increase to reach more longer buttons. The middle and forefinger would more closely resemble crab claws or pincers.

