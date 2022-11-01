Galileo satellites before launch. JM Guillon (ESA)

The American GPS (Global Positioning System, for its acronym in English) and its cousins, Galileo (European), GLONASS (Russian) and Beidou (Chinese), help us in our day to day to get everywhere through Google Maps and similar tools. Despite their military origins, have become essential for the daily life of any citizen. And that relationship is only going to get closer. Technological advances aimed at a future that will not be far from what Ray Bradbury or HG Wells imagined go through autonomous driving, both of drones and cars, and satellite navigation systems are going to be the cornerstone that guarantees safety in that dystopian or utopian scenario (depending on the mind that imagines it).

The European Commission, together with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Union Space Program Agency (EUSPA), and the organisations, the academic sector, industries and companies of the member countries of the European Union, has been working since 2014 in high precision service (HAS, for its acronym in English) and in another of authentication (OSNMA) to arm Galileo and the 23 satellites that make it up with tools that allow outstanding security.

Recreation provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) showing the commissioning of the first pair of Galileo satellites Video: USPA

High precision seeks to minimize the margin of error in the location. Right now, there may be a few meters difference between what the navigation system detects and the actual positioning. The objective of Galileo’s HAS is to reach the decimeter: “It can allow many applications, for example, in the maritime domain, in drones or in precision agriculture,” says Ignacio Fernández Hernández, engineer responsible for authentication and registration services. Galileo accuracy at the European Commission. These works have earned him the Thomas L. Thurlow Award of Institute of Navigation.

As he explains, high-precision technologies already exist in the commercial sector, such as cadastre applications, which need high precision to measure plots, “but they do not reach everywhere and cannot be used by everyone because they are given through the internet or of some satellites (which do not reach all places)”. What Galileo contributes are these signals “in a global and free way”, and insists that they are very important for developing areas: “Right now, all of Africa can have, thanks to HAS, an accuracy of a few decimeters and , by not having the proper infrastructure there, this can bring quite a few benefits for applications in construction, agriculture, etc., which otherwise cannot be exploited”.

On the other hand, the ONSMA or Galileo authentication service seeks to avoid false signals. Experts speak of spoofing or impersonation when a GPS signal has been altered for one purpose or another. According to Ignacio Fernández, the signal that we use in our mobile phones does not have tools that allow it to be authenticated: “Practically, anyone with minimal knowledge and minimal investment can falsify the signal and transmit a false one.” What Galileo offers is a digital signature “that allows, if the receiver has a public key that we (the Galileo team) publish, it can ensure the authenticity of the data that is sent in the signal.”

Ship spoofing events identified in Shanghai in 2019 SkyTruth

Although, as he explains, today the signals are very easy to falsify, “no case has yet occurred in which it has led to a catastrophe, such as an energy problem.” “There hasn’t been, to our knowledge, an attack on society based on signal spoofing, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen,” he insists. If we consider the scenario of the coming years, in which autonomous vehicles are going to be highly developed and are going to be part of our daily lives, “there really is a vulnerability if we continue to use signals without any protection,” says the expert.

Some cases of fake GPS signals have been detected in the Black Sea, in China and near the border between Finland and Russia, but, according to Fernández, “they have not affected many people because they have occurred in relatively unpopulated areas.” Apart from that, in the field of academic and industrial research, signals have been falsified to demonstrate the ease with which it can be done, but in a controlled way and with scientific interest.

Ignacio Fernández assures that the authentication service “is a first step to prevent counterfeits from occurring. It’s a pretty useful barrier. Its use does not imply that all threats are mitigated because the fight against insecurity is always incremental, but it is a very important step to protect against the clearest threats that we are currently seeing”.

Users, not only in Europe, but all over the world, using Galileo in combination with GPS and other satellite navigation systems, can benefit from this authentication. The four global systems are redundant; that is to say, they all have global coverage, all users in the world use them at the same time even if they do not know it and, when one cannot provide a certain service, another covers it for him. At any time, anywhere on Earth, if there is good sky visibility, four or more satellites can be received to compute a position.

“The development of the HAS and the ONSMA began approximately in 2014 and we are now in the testing phase, but the services are already available in the signal, they can be received anywhere in the world, although they have not yet been officially declared operational. The declaration of the service will be in 2023, but the services are already being transmitted globally from the satellites”, explains Fernández, who celebrates that the Spanish participation is strategically essential for Galileo, and also the university and academic participation of our country. In fact, the information of both is generated in the GNSS Service Center, which is located in Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid).

