Mexico. – East Saturday November 26, 2022, the price of fuels in Mexico presents a slight drop in the price of Magna and Premium gasolines. Meanwhile he Diesel maintains its national average value with $23.58. The SHCP It has maintained diesel with the fiscal stimulus at 100%, however, gasoline has received cuts to this discount.

Today the national average price remains as of yesterday as follows: green gasoline or (Magna), $21.63 on the other hand, the red or (Premium), is appreciated at $23.83Meanwhile he diesel it is sold in $23.58 pesos per liter of fuel.

It is important to remind users that the gasoline price, It may present a variation depending on the location in the country, given factors such as the distribution and logistics of fuel, as well as the international price of oil and the taxes implemented.

That is why we share a list of the fuel prices by Mexican state, so that you can analyze the cost of these at the national level, which is based on an average price for the country.

Fuels in Mexico today:

1Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna $21.97

Premium $24.52

Diesel $23.58

New Lion:

Magna $22.69

Premium $25.09

Diesel $23.7

Jalisco:

Magna $22.24

Premium $24.64

Diesel $23.68

Sinaloa:

Magna $22.23

Premium $24.15

Diesel $24.18

Lower California:

Magna $20.79

Premium $23.63

Diesel $22.49

Chihuahua:

Magna $19.89

Premium $22.49

Diesel $23.37

Coahuila:

Magna $21.42

Premium $24.18

Diesel $23.75

San Luis Potosi:

Magna $21.78

Premium $23.96

Diesel $23.82

Michoacan:

Magna $21.74

Premium $23.98

Diesel $23.78

Guanajuato:

Magna $21.72

Premium $24.37

Diesel $23.58

Gentleman:

Magna $20.75

premium $23.12

Diesel $22.99

Mexico state:

Magna $21.52

Premium $23.96

Diesel $23.3

Puebla:

Magna $20.95

Premium $23.21

Diesel $23.06

Veracruz:

Magna $21.52

Premium $23.4

Diesel $23.33

Warrior:

Magna $22.65

Premium $24.17

Diesel $24.35

Tabasco:

Magna $21.51

Premium $23.13

Diesel $23.13

Yucatan:

Magna $21.87

Premium $23.62

Diesel $23.83

Oaxacan:

Magna $22.45

Premium $24.12

Diesel $24.16

Chiapas:

Magna $21.77

Premium $23.53

Diesel $23.54

In the same way, if you are interested in knowing the price of fuel within your municipality, you can enter the website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), where you will find more information.