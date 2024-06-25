João Felipe da Silva Rodrigues Oliveira, alias Spike, is a criminal who planned illicit operations to finance the Red Command (CV) in the northern sector of the country from prisonl, as stated by the Pará police force.

According to the criteria of

Apparently, with a mobile phone, from a prison cell in Rio, he coordinated the kidnapping of a doctor in Belém, capital of Pará, the previous Sunday.

As confirmed by the authorities, four criminals intercepted the victim while he was entering his vehicle, in the Cidade Velha neighborhood, in Belém.

Around 3 in the afternoon, the police found the place used as a cell in Ananindeua, a city adjacent to Belém, where an exchange of shots took place and a criminal died. The doctor was saved without damage and four people were arrested.

With a history of crimes such as theft, kidnapping and human trafficking, Spike’s arrest It was changed to preventive status on Monday by the Pará State Court.

After identifying Spike’s involvement, the Pará Police contacted the Anti-Kidnapping Delegation (DAS) of Rio de Janeiro and reported the crime to the Secretary of State for Penitentiary Administration (Seap).

Even imprisoned, the chef of a quadrilha managed to coordinate the kidnapping of a doctor in Belém, Pará, last Sunday (23). João Felipe da Silva Rodrigues Oliveira, known as Spike, was detained at the Muniz Sodré Institute, pic.twitter.com/pqHlsgKq9Q — PROCURADOS DO DISQUE DENUNCIA (@PProcurados) June 24, 2024 html:

Rio officers picked up João Felipe from the prison institution and took him to the specialized prison, where he was charged with kidnapping for ransom. On Monday, the Secretary of Administration of the State of Rio de Janeiro carried out an operation in Muniz Sodré and confiscated 16 cell phones from Spike’s cell.

Seap also announced that the inmate was moved to the high-security Laércio da Costa Pelegrino prison (Bangu 1) and that the Internal Affairs department of the secretariat began an investigation to clarify the event.

As leader of the CV in Pará, he was not the only one who was imposed preventive imprisonment. To four others involved in the kidnapping, captured on the same Sunday, this measure was also dictated to them. All will face a control hearing.

Marcos Nunes / O Globo.

More news

*This content was written with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from O Globo Brasil (GDA). It was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.