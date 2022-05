This is how Frankfurt welcomes Eintracht

This is how Frankfurt welcomes Eintracht

Of Wonge Bergmann, Maximilian von Lachner, Frank Rumpenhorst, Frank Röth



Around 200,000 SG Eintracht fans were in Frankfurt on Thursday to welcome and celebrate Eintracht. The winners paraded through the city to the Römerberg in a motorcade, and the seats were already full in the afternoon.