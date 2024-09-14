With a mass that is expected to be massive, Peru This Saturday he says his last goodbye to Alberto Fujimorithe iron-fisted former president who led an era of change overshadowed by the crimes against humanity for which he was sentenced to prison.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 am (local) outside the Ministry of Culture, where thousands of people have marched since Thursday to pay their respects to the remains of the man who governed between 1990 and 2000, but whose influence extended until his final days.

Then the funeral procession will leave for the Huachipa cemetery.east of Lima. Fujimori will be buried there with state honors by decision of the government of Dina Boluartewho also declared three days of national mourning.

The former Japanese president died on Wednesday at the age of 86 at his home in the capital, accompanied by his children Keiko and Kenji after four months of treatment for mouth cancer.

With an authoritarian and populist style, Fujimori faced a turbulent period marked by the hyperinflationary crisis and indiscriminate violence. Shining Path, the Maoist guerrilla that was finally defeated by blood and fire.

He had been pardoned on humanitarian grounds in December while serving a 25-year sentence for murder, kidnapping and other serious abuses committed by a military squad that fought the Shining Path.

“We are very nostalgic. A president who brought peace, economic stability, freedom and democracy to the country is leaving. The legacy he has left behind is great,” said Jesus Neyra, 30, as he patiently moved forward in the long line surrounding the Ministry of Culture on Friday night.

However, His critics also remember him as the president who dissolved Congress in 1992 to push through a Constitution tailored to his needs and, in doing so, achieve re-election twice.

“Without asking for forgiveness”

Fujimori, who came to power as an outsider after defeating the writer and eventual Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa in 1990, redefined the political scene of the 21st century and polarized the country between supporters of Fujimorism and those against Fujimorism until the end of his days.

Despite her deteriorating health, Keiko hinted in July that her father would be a candidate in the 2026 general elections, after having been pardoned on humanitarian grounds and released from prison.

During the 16 years he was imprisoned, Fujimori always maintained his innocence.

But justice found him responsible for the Barrios Altos and Cantuta massacres, where 25 people were executed in cold blood by a military squad in 1991 and 1992.

The internal conflict or “war on terror” – as it was officially called – left more than 69,000 dead and 21,000 missing in the period 1980-2000, the vast majority of them civilians, according to a truth commission.

“The man never asked us for an apology or forgiveness, nor did he pay any compensation. For me he is a dictator convicted of several crimes,” Gladys Rubina, sister of one of the 15 victims of the Barrios Altos massacre, told AFP.

The president of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which investigated the years of political violence in Peru (1980-2000), also regretted that “he left without asking for forgiveness” from the civilian victims of the conflict.

“He was a person who worked for Peru, did good things but in other things he was not up to the task he held and usurped it,” Salomon Lerner Febres, who headed the CVR, told AFP.