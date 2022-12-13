The World Cup: a time of unity and a lot of passion, but also tears and some headaches. Certainly the 2022 edition has been full of controversies and big surprises, such as the continuous victory of Morocco or the elimination of Brazil that caught more than one off guard.

However, one of the most interesting things has been the reactions of the players after the defeat. However, there are several teams that have said goodbye in an incredibly formal way (as was Japan and the bow made by the technical director before leaving the field), there are others that are still in the process of overcoming the ‘tusa’ that left the elimination of one of the largest sporting events worldwide.

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo after his team’s defeat against Morocco in the quarterfinal match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, this Saturday at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha. Photo: EFE/Friedemann Vogel

The Argentine singer Gustavo Cerati once said that “to be able to say goodbye is to grow”so today we will tell you how the football greats who have come out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup have faced the difficult situation that weighs heavily on their hearts and how they have “said goodbye” to the dream of taking home the World Cup.

An illusion that ends: Cristiano Ronaldo and his deepest goodbye

“Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country at the highest level in the world was my biggest dream. ”, wrote the captain of Portugal on his Instagram account.

After more than 15 years of career, the famous player Cristiano Ronaldo said goodbye to the dream of reaching the final of a World Cup after having lost 1-0 against the Moroccan team.

It was certainly a very hard blow for the fans who excitedly supported Portugal and especially ‘CR7’, who, at 37, played for the last time amid questions from his technical director. In fact, in recent games, they preferred to keep him on the bench.



As a result of this, many media outlets spoke about the farewell tears she shed, after so much effort and dedication. However, it wasn’t until recently that he decided to talk about his defeat.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 World Cup appearances I’ve had over the course of 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave it my all. I left everything on the field. I never gave up on the fight and I never gave up on that dream,” he added.

But not everything is as bad as it seems. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner left Qatar 2022 with two records, the one for the highest number of international matches (since he had 196 in total up to that date) and also, He took the recognition of having been the only player to have scored several goals in five World Cups.

“For now, there is not much more to say. Thank you Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted.… now it’s time to be a good advisor and let everyone draw their own conclusions,” he concluded in his publication.

Without Cup or dreams: Spain says goodbye to its coach

Breakups are complicated and more so if it is from a relationship where passion has taken over the playing field more than once. After finishing the last game, the Spanish team and its coach decided to take time for the good of both parties.

With Morocco again as the protagonist, the Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, left his post on Thursday after the elimination of the team in the round of 16 of the World Cup after the defeat against the African team.

The 52-year-old coach posted a moving letter on his Twitter account, thanking the fans and his team, as well as the staff who surrounded them all along, for their support and work during the four years he served there.

After knowing the decision, through an official statement, The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) appointed the U-21 coach, Luis de la Fuente, as a substitute.

“The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that he must start a new project for the Spanish Soccer Team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and his collaborators,” the statement said.

On the other hand, the new coach will be accompanied by Pablo Amo, who will be the second coach, Juanjo González, assistant coach in charge, Carlos Cruz, as physical trainer, Miguel Ángel España, who will be in charge of preparing the goalkeepers, López Vallejo, his new psychologist, and Pablo Peña, the analysis coordinator.

From grass to snow: Manuel Neuer’s injuries

A trip never hurt anyone. Or at least that’s what he believed. goalkeeper of the German team, Manuel Neuer.

“What can I say, the end of the year could definitely have gone better,” the player wrote on his Instagram account while showing his thumbs up and a broken leg.

Neuer, Germany goalkeeper with the diversity bracelet.

Well, after the elimination of Germany in the World Cup, The 36-year-old player decided to take a few days to ski and clear his mind. However, in the middle of one of his days he had a spectacular accident that caused him a fracture in his left leg.

“Yesterday’s operation went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it pains me to know that the current season is over for me, ”she added in his account.

With this in mind, Bayern Munich president Olivera Khan announced that the player will be out for the rest of the Champions League season and that they hope to be able to count on him soon on the field.

“Manuel’s injury shocked us all. We will be by his side and accompany him on his way to his return. He will also overcome this serious injury and return to the pitch as strong as before,” he said.

Friendship never dies: Neymar’s messages

One of the most effective ways to get past any disappointment is to lean on loved ones who can give more than a word of encouragement. This was well known to the Brazilian player Neymar, who after the elimination of Brazil in the World Cup, dedicated himself to talking with his teammates.

Neymar crying for the elimination of Brazil.

“The decision to reveal the chats (without permission) was made to show how much we wanted (to win the World Cup) and how united we were,” he explained in one of his Instagram stories.

Well, said and done, the Paris Saint‑Germain FC striker had sent a message to his club teammate, Marquinhos, after the defender missed the decisive penalty that doomed them to defeat.

In the messages you can read as Neymar wrote to him that he was his fan and that he would always be there for him.

The conversations were broadcast on social media. Photo: Neymar social media

Faced with this, Marquinhos replied: “Hey, brother, I’ve been improving little by little, I’m just giving myself some time to recover from all this! And you? How are you? Thank you for the message and for thinking of me man, you are so amazing, I wanted everything to go well.

Neymar told him then: “That’s exactly my thought, give it time… more than anyone I know that everything happens, the good times and the bad… Stay strong, enjoy your family and remember that I’m not just a teammate but a friend and I want you to feel good, I love you and let’s move on together.”

The players supported each other after the loss. See also Cepsa begins the dismantling of the oldest refinery in Spain in Tenerife

Marquinhos clearly thanked his teammate for his good wishes and highlighted his admiration for Neymar. He continued: “It’s true brother, only we know what we went through to get here, what we face every day, and that’s why it hurts so much.”

The messages went viral on social networks, especially because of the sentimentality they carried.

The celestial tears of a dreaming team

After their defeat against South Korea, Uruguay was eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite their victory against Ghana on the last date of group H.

Luis Suárez crying after the elimination of his team.

After this, one of the most iconic images was that of the player Luis Suárez, who, with glassy eyes and a red nose, watched from the bench as his team lost to the Asian country.

Uruguay and South Korea were left with four points and a goal difference of zero, thus ending with zero points on the scoreboard but with a direct pass for Korea to the round of 16.

Nevertheless, In addition to the triumph of the South Koreans, the media also focused on the grief of the Uruguayans.



As much as they tried to contain their tears, at the last blow of the whistle, the players of the sky blue flag began to shed tears on their country’s shirt. In different shots it is seen how the team, sad for not taking the cup home again, sobbed with impotence.

Even so, many media focused in the end on Suárez, who later went to the gallery where his family was and gave him an emotional hug.

On the other hand, he declared his pride in having been in the World Cup on his Instagram account.

“Saying goodbye to a World Cup like this hurts a lot, but we have the peace of mind that we left everything for our country Uruguay.”

