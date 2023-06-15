Shortly before midnight, David O’Neill steered his trawler into the landing stage at Union Hall, a small port in south-west Ireland. The crew quickly unloaded their catch, using a crane to lift boxes of haddock and hake on ice from the Aquila’s hold.

Less than an hour later, the Aquila would depart on its final voyage. Two days later, the crew dismantled the vessel’s contents —chains, buoys, ropes, steel cables and hooks— which were going to a shipyard to be scrapped.

“This comes with me,” O’Neill said as he unscrewed the wooden rudder. “It reminds you of everything you’ve been through on this ship.”

The Aquila is one of dozens of Irish ships set to be scrapped as part of a government voluntary retirement scheme introduced after Britain left the European Union. As part of the output, the EU regained 25 per cent of its fishing rights in British waters. That has significantly limited the Irish boats in the amount of fish they can catch —an anticipated annual loss of 43 million euros (46 million dollars).

Although fishing is a small industry in Ireland, in some coastal communities it has been the backbone of the economy, even with declines over the years. But beyond the economy, Fishing has been an essential livelihood for generations. Locals fear Brexit quotas and the removal of the boats will be the final blow.

The realigned fishing rights affect the entire Irish industry, but the decommissioning scheme applies to the whitefish fleet, which could see up to 30 per cent of its vessels scrapped. Larger trawlers fishing for mackerel and herring, among other fish, farther offshore, are also affected; their fishing season has been cut almost in half.

At Killybegs in County Donegal, trawlers that have already reached their quotas have been sitting idle for weeks.

“If you removed the fishing in Killybegs, Killybegs would become a ghost town,” said Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organization.

Until now, 42 ship owners have accepted offers to send their ships for scrapping. Payments vary, but for a smaller ship, an average amount can be around $1.6 million, often divided among several shareholders or a bank.

Caitlin Ui Aodha, 60, was born into a family that had fished for over 150 years. She fished throughout her early adult years, and later with her husband, Michael Hayes. But the sea claimed the lives of him and four crew members when his ship sank in a storm near Union Hall in 2012.

After his death, Ui Aodha bought a trawler and went to sea again. Things had been tough for years, and retiring from the service felt like his only option. His ship was scrapped in April.

She is using the money to open a restaurant in Dungarvan, in the south-east of Ireland. She will be called Iasc, or fish in Irish.

“You have to adapt, both at sea and in fishing,” said Ui Aodha. “You learn that life changes very quickly.”

Finbarr O’Reilly contributed reporting to this article.

Megan Specia

THE NEW YORK TIMES