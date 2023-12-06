In Finland, as in almost the entire world, it is known that investing in science improves jobs in an economy, gives it flexibility, and increases the added value of its exports. In Finland, as in almost the entire world, it is also known that these fruits do not usually materialize in the four or five years that electoral cycles generally last. In Finland, unlike in much of the world, this has not prevented successive governments from betting time and again on science so that spending on research and development (public and private) today represents almost 3% of GDP. , twice as much as in countries like Italy and Spain.

According to Sari Multala, Minister of Science in the new conservative government of Petteri Orpo, the underlying reason has always been to improve productivity. In an interview with EL PAÍS during a recent visit to Madrid, she ensures that “the knowledge acquired by science is used by companies to make innovations in collaboration with universities.”

“In Finland we realized that in economic growth we were behind most of the countries with which we competed,” explains Multala, who before entering politics represented his country in the Olympics as a dinghy sailor in the Laser class. “We also had the challenge of being, after Italy, the second country with the oldest population in Europe, which meant that we were losing working-age population.” For Multala, the logical conclusion of these two conditions was the need to “act quickly” by investing in science and education “to activate the economy and increase productivity.”

But something seems to be missing in Multala’s reasoning, and that is that these two circumstances are equally valid for Italy and Spain, where the response to competitive disadvantages has not precisely been to place itself at the head of Europe in the percentage of GDP that is intended for research and development. How did the Finns manage to get around the short-term restriction? “We understood that science and education were not only ways to build the foundations of economic growth in the medium and long term, but that in the short term they also served to send a signal to companies, so that they understand that there is a commitment from the Government which gives them security to also undertake their investments in research and development,” responds Multala.

Stoicism and luck

To fully understand his answer perhaps we have to appeal to the humility characteristic of the Finns. Or their stoicism and ability to grow in times of adversity, the other stereotype that circulates about them in Europe (and which has its own word in Finnish: susi). And has luck had anything to do with it? After all, the Nokia company, which for years was the engine of the Finnish economy, was not dedicated to the development of microchips or pharmaceutical products, to name two traditionally coveted sectors, but to mobile telephony, an industry whose growth of In recent decades it has exceeded all expectations.

The growth of the sector, the risky and successful commitment to the GSM communications standard, and the undisputed leadership of Nokia until the arrival of the iPhone (presented by Steve Jobs in 2007) contributed to 21% of Finnish exports in 2000. were made up of its product portfolio, with the Nokia brand on 4 out of every 10 phones sold that year worldwide. “Of course there is always luck in everything, but it is also true that in the nineties there was already a research and development ecosystem in Finland that worked,” says Multala. “And Nokia is one of the success stories that that system generated.”

Unfortunately, the company is also one of the stories that explain the Finnish collapse after the popularization of smartphones that used technology from Google and Apple. According to estimates by the Finnish Economic Research Institute (ETLA), between 1998 and 2007, 25% of Finland’s GDP growth was due to the telephone company Nokia. Its fall must also have contributed, therefore, to the 8.1% decline that the Finnish economy registered in 2009, according to World Bank data.

Research and development has not yet recovered the cruising speed of 3.54% of GDP that it had in 2008 thanks to the phenomenal contribution of Nokia’s research. According to Multala, the current government has proposed rebuilding that scheme “by making official research institutes further promote collaboration between companies and universities.” “The objective of these four years is that there are not so many borders between science developed by universities and science developed by the private sector so that in 2030 the research and development of both together reach 4% of GDP,” he says. he. The latest data, according to World Bank estimates, is 2.91% for 2020. In Italy and Spain, the percentages for that year were 1.53% and 1.41% respectively.

Although of infinitely lesser importance, Nokia is still active in the telecommunications sector, specializing in network and telephony infrastructure, in addition to the development of routers, smart lights and smart televisions, among other products. In these years Finland has also developed other Nokia smaller ones, such as those responsible for the app for ordering food at home Wolt; the multinational elevator company Kone; or Rovio, creator of the popular video game Angry Birds (and acquired by the Japanese multinational Sega this year). For the near future, the bet is to grow exponentially in digital solutions for health services and clean energy companies and climate solutions.

“The goal of our investment in research and development is to empower many small and medium-sized companies to have the success that Nokia once enjoyed,” says Multala. “And of course, having many different businesses successful and growing provides a much more secure and stable foundation for the country’s growth.”

Another sector related to research and development is defense. After joining NATO in April, Finland committed to raising its military spending to 3% of GDP, above the 2% required of member countries of the military alliance. Will this mean another boost for Finnish science? Multala admits the relationship between science and weapons, but does not believe that membership in NATO will be a stimulus in the short term. “The investments are going to come more from the equipment renewal side and in the Air Force,” he concludes.

