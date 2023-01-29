At a school in Espoo, a city in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Petra Tapola’s 11-year-old students start the day with a class on minorities in Finland. Students will have to search for information to answer some questions about different population groups in the Nordic country (Russians, Somalis, Estonians…). The professor recalls that it is essential to ask yourself at all times: “What is the purpose of the person who publishes the information? When was it written?…”, and she insists that it is necessary to adequately complete the citations and bibliographical references section . The children, barefoot so as not to cover everything with snow, run out of the classroom to get the laptops from the lockers and as soon as they return they begin to work in groups of three, in one of the many jobs they will do this year to foster their critical capacity. in a country that has extensive experience with Russian propaganda.

Before beginning the task, Tapola reiterates that false information is generally masked as true, and that he intends to offer his audience what they want to read or hear. “You can also fool yourself through photos, using an old one as if it were recent”, intervenes Otso Etula, a boy with platinum blonde hair and an overflowing energy. The teacher thanks the student for her contribution and reports that that morning on her way to school she heard imprecise information on the radio about the new public aid package for the energy crisis. “Sometimes there are people who receive money to do surreptitious advertising or present false data as if they were scientific facts,” Otso diagnoses, questioning the journalist’s good faith before being explained that, in this case, it was due to a mere error that other commentators corrected.

Tapola’s goal, like tens of thousands of teachers in Finland, is for students to develop critical thinking and the ability to check data. “Media literacy” to counter disinformation has been an essential part of the Finnish school curriculum since 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea and the start of fighting in eastern Ukraine. Since then, the government has launched dozens of initiatives for the country to defend itself jointly from the innumerable disinformation campaigns orchestrated by Moscow that the authorities have denounced. The president, Sauli Niinistö, already urged Finns in 2015 to “assume their responsibility in the fight against false information.”

Finland has lived with the Kremlin’s propaganda since it gained independence from Russia in 1917. The years of war, the annexations of territory, the yoke of Moscow during the Cold War or the pressure not to join NATO have hardened most of the 5.5 million Finns against the hoaxes of the gigantic neighbor with whom they share 1,340 kilometers of border. A recent investigation by Finnish Public Broadcasting revealed that the Russian trolls who have Finland on their radar are now focusing their efforts on the circles of various immigrant communities. “It’s crazy. It is incredible how active Russia is in Arabic TikTok”, denounced Suldaan Said Ahmed, a Somali-born deputy who assures that videos are circulating among Somalis residing in the Nordic country stating that war is about to break out in Finland or that Washington has forced Helsinki to join NATO.

“Teachers in Finland have enormous freedom to decide what their classes are like,” stresses Leo Pekkala, a former university professor who has directed the National Audiovisual Institute for a decade, the main body that watches over teachers, in a cafeteria in the Finnish capital. good information consumption habits of Finnish society. Each teacher decides how and when to address misinformation, and there are different tools for sharing and downloading slides and other ready-made materials. Some math classrooms teach how to manipulate data; history teachers delve into Nazi or Soviet propaganda; and in Finnish class they learn the differences between an informative text and an opinion text.

Some students look for information on the internet, on the 17th in Espoo. carlos torralba

It is common to find Finland at the forefront of all kinds of rankings (happiness, gender equality, transparency, education…). Recent reports from the Open Society or the Reuters Institute also place the population of the Nordic country as the most resilient in the face of disinformation. “I’m not a big fan of those lists, I see it as unnecessary to compare countries like that,” says Pekkala, who began working in the field of media education in the 1990s at the University of Lapland in Rovaniemi. Pekkala stresses that she frequently receives requests for help from abroad to import Finnish methods. “You cannot copy a model and simply implement it; this has to be adapted to local circumstances”, she argues. The expert, who assures that he already has “colleagues doing similar work in almost all European countries”, points out that in the last 10 years he has perceived “a profound change in the way in which different governments address media literacy”. .

The influence of the Finnish model goes far beyond the Community territory. The institution led by Pekkala has been collaborating with a delegation from Kyrgyzstan for more than five years, the only former Soviet republic in Central Asia that is not an iron dictatorship. “The teachers there are doing a great job in the schools, despite the fact that the political and economic context, or when it comes to freedom of expression, is completely different,” Pekkala details.

In addition to the various public bodies, there are more than a hundred non-governmental organizations related to digital literacy or fact-checking in Finland. The Mannerheim League for Child Protection (MLL) is one of the main ones. His first workshops on media literacy were in the 1970s; Today it has about 40 educators who teach in schools throughout the country. “Cyberbullying has recently become one of the issues that we address the most in our training talks,” explains Paula Aalto, head of Cooperation with Schools. “When the war broke out [en Ucrania, el pasado febrero], many children were affected by the videos they watched on TikTok”, highlights Aalto. “In less than a week we had produced materials so that schools would be alerted to the risk of reporting such a serious matter through the networks and work on how to deal with news that can generate a bit of fear”, he exemplifies.

MLL also runs workshops for parents in which it recommends setting guidelines for proper and responsible use of video games and mobile devices, in a society where some children make the journey to school alone —but with a smartphone— from the age of five. “We understand that such a phone can give a certain sense of security to the family, but we ask parents to consider, for example, if it is necessary for it to have an Internet connection,” argues Aalto.

Workshops for retirees

Some of the NGOs working on these issues are smaller, like the Finnish Society for Media Education, with just three staff. Its work focuses on expanding the capacities and tools of teachers, especially those who work in professional training centers. “How to protect yourself from hate speech on the Internet or the risks posed by excessive use of the networks are two of the main issues,” explains Christa Prusskij, director of the organization. Countless workshops are also organized for retirees in public centers or libraries —which also carry out their work against misinformation in the country in the world with the best reading rates. These courses teach how to identify bots, how to search for reliable information on the Internet, or how to pay bills digitally.

False information is combated from any institution or public body. Last September, hours after Vladimir Putin decreed a partial mobilization to face the Ukrainian counter-offensive, several videos circulated on Twitter with messages stating that since the Russian president’s announcement there had been queues of 35 kilometers to enter In finland. The National Border Guard responded to a tweet, the video of which had three million views, assuring that the situation at the border was calm and that these images were old. Public radio television alerted to the hoaxes and reported that, unlike what was happening in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan or Mongolia, the queue at the border between Finland and Russia was about 200 meters, a volume of vehicles higher than usual, but nothing extraordinary.

Pekkala constantly reminds his team not to look too closely at lists and articles in foreign press praising the results of the Finnish model; he highlights that the fast-paced evolution of technology means constantly facing new challenges. “Media literacy as such is not the ultimate goal, but it is essential for a peaceful, democratic society, with a sustainable economy and a good quality of life,” says the highest authority in Finland’s fight against disinformation.

