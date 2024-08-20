Ciudad Juarez.- The Federal Judicial Branch officially announced the suspension of procedural deadlines and terms from the first minute of this Wednesday. In the document, it made known the hypotheses that will be addressed in this suspension of work derived from the strike organized by workers assigned to the jurisdictional bodies as of 00:00 hours on August 21 indefinitely. “It is important to inform society that the Parts Offices and the electronic system will continue to operate only for the attention of urgent matters and their processing will be through guards with the minimum indispensable personnel for this. Teleworking may be used to achieve the purposes of this agreement,” it indicates. Some of the “urgent” cases that will be attended to during the suspension of work are, for example: decisions that imply danger to the life or integrity of people; procedures prior to the imminent completion of the sentence; pre-release decisions already pending execution and urgent agreements on conditions of confinement that deal with medical care by the third level of health care. Also those related to migrants and those in which the supply of basic services, such as water or electricity, may be put at risk. In addition, in civil matters, determinations on precautionary, protective or interim measures in cases of domestic violence and against women in general; determinations on current alimony and protection that affect the best interests of minors.