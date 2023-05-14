Miami.- A video circulates on social networks in which You can see Featherweight singing the iconic song of the late Valentín Elizalde. It’s about ‘Vete ya’, one of the greatest musical successes of the singer who was assassinated in 2006, in Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

As expected, the video goes viral on Tik Tok and how could it not be like that, if ‘Vete ya’ is now sung by Featherweight, one of the most successful singers of the moment, particularly in the genre of lying down corridos.

Valentin Elizalde. Instagram photo

Featherweight remains in the top trending places on different digital platforms, including Spotify where how much with more than 40 million listeners a month, according to information in various news portals.

In networks, many users associate Featherweight with Valentín Elizalde, as users assure that his voice is quite similar to that of ‘El Gallo de Oro’, there are even those who also say that “it is his son”.

Now, given the technology, users created with the help of Artificial Intelligence one of Valentín Elizalde’s hits, sung by Featherweight and this is how it sounds:

Valentín Elizalde was one of the most successful singers years ago, but unfortunately he was murdered at the end of his concert in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, in November 2006, when he was 26 years old. and was enjoying success in his musical career.

We recommend you read: