bizarre and Featherweight have caused controversy following the release of their recent collaboration, the ‘Session #55‘, which has already reached top 1 on the platform of Spotifyso both artists are celebrating their success.

In fact, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laijaalso know as ‘double P‘, he shared with his millions of followers through the platform of instagram which has once again reached the number one spot.

Even though the subject was highly criticized, the song managed to position itself in the best place within the well-known streaming platform, as it did previously with Eslabón Armado, ‘She dances Alone‘.

The song by the Argentine producer and the young 23-year-old artist was released last Wednesday, May 31, immediately getting various reactions on social networks.

That is how Featherweight boasted to his fans on Instagram that his music is again the most listened to on Spotify.

However, soon after, Bizarrap was also present on his official Instagram account, celebrating the fact that his music with the Mexican reached first place in one of the most famous global applications.

“#1 IN THE WORLD ON @spotify!!!!”, the artist began tagging Featherweight along with “We did it brother!!!”.

Likewise, Bizarrap added: “Thank you all for allowing me to bring you what I love to do, regardless of genres or borders. LET’S GO LATIN AMERICA THE SHELL OF LA LORAAA. Third BZRP Session to get this!!! THANK YOU!!!”.

