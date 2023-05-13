FC Barcelona could come out this Sunday as LaLiga champions in the event that they come out victorious in the game scheduled for Sunday, May 14 at 9:00 p.m. at the RCDE Stadium, and they could even be champions before playing if Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid do not win their respective matches. The Catalans can be proclaimed champions at the home of one of their biggest rivals, in a Catalan derby against Espanyol.
From the Blaugrana team they see it as likely to be proclaimed champions this Sunday, so they have a celebration plan in case the culé victory takes place in the parakeet temple.
To continuation leave them with all the necessary information if the FC Barcelona wins this edition of LaLiga.
When would the LaLiga title be held?
Everything is programmed so that in the event that FC Barcelona win LaLiga on May 14, the rua through the streets of Barcelona will take place on Monday, May 15. The Blaugrana team would celebrate their twenty-seventh league title that Monday starting at 6:00 p.m.
What will the Champions League be like?
FC Barcelona would celebrate this league title together with the women’s team since they won the Finetwork Liga F last Saturday, April 30, after beating Sporting de Huelva. The Barça women’s team has had a spectacular season, they have won the league with 85 points, taking an advantage of 14 points over the second classified, the women’s Real Madrid.
What will be the route of this street?
The tour will start at gate 14 of the Spotify Camp Nou, on Avenida Aristides Maillol. It will continue along Travessera de les Corts and go down Numancia street to Berlin/Paris street. Afterwards, the street continues and will go down Balmes street until it reaches Pelai street. It goes through the streets of Fontanella and Trafalgar, the end point of this street will be at the Arc de Triomf.
