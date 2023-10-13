Jesús Hernán Orjuela, the priest known as Father ‘Chucho’, was in the Middle East with about 100 Latinos, among them Colombians, on a pilgrimage when they were trapped by the conflict that escalated between the Hamas group and Israel.

(See: Father Chucho receives long-awaited news in Israel: ‘He was determined to cross the desert.’)

The priest has shared several videos on his social networks about the so-called ‘Pilgrimage of the four continents’which he undertook at the end of September, with which they visited different temples and churches.

Father ‘Chucho’ was trapped with pilgrims in Israel.

However, When leaving Egypt bound for Jerusalem, they were surprised by the declaration of a state of war in Israel following the offensive carried out by Hamas, a group based in the Gaza Strip. which has left 1,799 people dead in that area and 1,300 in Israeli territory.

They did not imagine that the religious trip would bring them anguish. “The shelters are safe places, but a little stressful for the pilgrims and the ladies who are older,” she described in a conversation with Citytv about how they protected themselves from alarms due to falling missiles.

As of October 7, they were looking for a way to leave Israel after the airlines offered them solutions, according to Orjuela: “Totally uninformed, with a cancellation of flights and some proposals to return in November.”

Rockets launched from the coast of the Gaza Strip towards Israel. See also Transport bonus, 20 million paid in 7 days. How to apply

(In context: ‘We cannot continue…’: Father ‘Chucho’ makes an urgent call to the Government from Israel).

Father ‘Chucho’, recognized for his appearances on television and work in churches in Bogotá, together with his pilgrims, he managed to leave Israeli territory this October 13 on a flight of the Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC).

The cost of the pilgrimage with Father ‘Chucho’

The priest is the spiritual advisor of a travel company that organizes pilgrimages to Holy Land. In fact, by 2024 they will do one “on another level,” the website reads.

The price is around $5,970 per adult (more than 25 million Colombian pesos), according to the portal. Curious Colombia. On the other hand, for children it is $5,190.

(Expand: Bittersweet flavor is the sensation of the first Colombians who arrived from Israel).

The pilgrimage they promote with the image of Father ‘Chucho’ includes visits to Cairo, the Valley of the Kings, Red Rose City Petra, Mount Nebo, Nazareth, Jerusalem and a cruise along the Nile River.

‘I do not wish it to anyone’

Father ‘Chucho’ regretted that the pilgrimage he was on in Israel had ended like thisbecause they were trapped and their companions, older adults, did not have medications to treat tension, diabetes and other diseases.

On a first FAC flight they evacuated some of their pilgrims; He stayed waiting for the second flight because he did not want to leave the rest alone.

“My commitment was that if one stayed, then I would stay. We are going to Colombia. We are waiting to leave for the Tel Aviv airport, heading to our homeland and asking God to bring peace,” he commented in a chat with the digital channel Focus News on October 12.

Photo: Rodrigo Sepúlveda / EL TIEMPO

(Also: ‘When I saw the FAC plane, it was the greatest joy’: repatriated Colombian).

“The young people who worried me also travel with me, so I can now travel with them. This time is very exhausting. I do not wish this painful experience on anyone,” he added, visibly tired. He even revealed that he was thinking about leaving on foot: “I was determined, if we didn’t go on the humanitarian trip with the young people, to take the desert and look for the border with Egypt, I had already asked for help.”

On those two flights, nearly 200 Colombians who were trapped return to the country. 42 had already left at the beginning of the week for Turkey.

This is the Boeing 737C40 aircraft of the Aerospace Force with 110 repatriated Colombians. Photo: Photo: Sergio Acero Yate. TIME. See also Netanyahu Vows to Restore Israel's "Security" After Escalation of Violence

230 Colombians have received support and guidance to reschedule their flights back to the country, according to the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

In an interview with EL TIEMPO, Margarita Manjarrés, the Colombian ambassador to Israel, stated that they could prepare more flights.

“We trust that we have to give ourselves a couple of days to see how it evolves and if there is a need to make more flights, then they will be done because the priority of the Colombian government is to serve its Colombians in Israel, it is my priority, my responsibility,” he commented.

(Continue reading: ‘They destroyed it’: video of heartbreaking last goodbye to Colombian murdered in Israel).

In addition, he called on Colombians who reside in Israel and have not left: “First exhaust the other routes and see if there is a possibility of a ticket. Suddenly you won’t get it today or it won’t be the cheapest, but we have to give priority to the emergency.”

You can also see:

– Why did the Hamas group spread videos of the attacks in Israel on social networks?

– Colombian soccer player in Israel cries out for help and denounces lack of support from the Government.

– Colombian in Israel asks for the release of her husband, who is being held by Hamas.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL