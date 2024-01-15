One of the most impressive technical sections of this generation is the loading times. Thanks to the SSD memory found in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the waiting time in a game has been substantially reduced. In this way, Square Enix has finally shared a video that shows us how fast is fast travel in Final Fantasy VII Rebirthand it's pretty impressive.

Through the official Final Fantasy Twitter account, a video has been shared that shows us how the fast travel system works in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The most interesting, This process only lasts no more than five seconds.. Although it is not as impressive as what was seen in Marvel's Spider-Man 2it is still surprising that a game as big as this remake is, loads so fast when moving from end to end on the map.

To use fast travel in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, first you have to find Chocobo stations. Once we unlock one of these points, it is possible to return to a certain area in a matter of seconds. This will make completing secondary missions and discovering all the secrets that this title has much easier.

Let us remember that Final Fantasy VII Remake It was a linear experience, so it will be interesting to see how Rebirth Handle exploration in this open world game. We only have to wait for next February 29, the day this delivery will be available, to have a clear answer to this question. On related topics, you can see the new trailer for this title here. Likewise, these are the first details of Final Fantasy XVII.

Editor's Note:

Nothing will be as surprising as the fast travel of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but it's still impressive that loading between zones in PlayStation 5 games is something that only takes a couple of seconds. It will be impossible to conceive the next generation of consoles without something like the SSD.

Via: square enix