In addition to the often limited range, potential buyers of an electric car find the time they have to wait to charge their car irritating. The bad news is that there is not yet an electric car that charges faster than cars with combustion engines can refuel. But the good news is that you usually don’t have to wait half an hour or more to continue your journey.

Many modern cars can charge so quickly that within ten minutes you have more than enough range to reach every corner of the Netherlands from Utrecht. The fastest chargers that can travel up to 190 kilometers within ten minutes are in almost all cases expensive cars, but with a more affordable car like the Volkswagen ID.3 you can drive 80 kilometers after ten minutes under ideal conditions and with a Kia EV6 or With a Volvo C40 Recharge you can travel 150 kilometers in the same time.

The independent British consumer organization WhatCar ranked all current electric car models in order of their charging speed (in kW). For those in a hurry, they also provided an estimate of how many kilometers of range you can add to these cars by connecting them to a fast charger for just ten minutes. These are averages.

By 2030, cars that run on fossil fuels will no longer be sold (video):

Also, not every version of every car will be able to charge at the indicated speed, because often the fastest charging option is reserved for the model with the largest battery capacity. But it does give a good indication of how relatively little time you have to spend at the charging station under ideal conditions to be able to drive home.

190 kilometers: 250 kW to 270 kW Depending on how efficiently a car uses its charge, charging the battery in 10 minutes at 270 kW should give a range of about 120 miles. Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo – 270kW Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo – 270kW 150 kilometers: 200kW to 249kW At 200 kW, a battery charge in 10 minutes should provide a range of approximately 150 kilometers. Genesis Electrified GV70 – 233kW Hyundai Ioniq 5 – 233kW Hyundai Ioniq 6 – 233kW Mercedes EQS SUV – 200kW Volvo C40 Recharge – 200kW Eighty kilometers: 150kW to 199kW At 150 kW, a battery charge in 10 minutes should give a range of about 80 kilometers. Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV vRS – 175 kW Volkswagen ID. Buzz – 175 kW Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron – 170kW Volkswagen ID.3 – 170kW Ford Mustang Mach-E – 150kW Subaru Solterra – 150kW Still 65 kilometers: 100 kW to 149 kW At 100 kW, a battery charge in 10 minutes should provide a range of approximately 40 miles. Skoda Enyaq iV (except RS) – 143 kW Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV (except RS) – 143 kW Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron – 135kW Volkswagen ID.4 – 135kW Volkswagen ID.5 – 135kW Renault Megane E-Tech – 130kW Volvo XC40 Recharge – 130kW Citroën ë-C4 Opel Mokka Electric – 101kW Hyundai Kona Electric – 100kW Opel Astra Electric – 100kW Opel Combo Life Electric – 100kW Opel Corsa Electric – 100kW 32 kilometers: 50 kW to 99 kW At 50 kW, charging the battery in 10 minutes should give a range of about 20 miles. Electric Fiat 500 – 85kW — kilometers: up to 49 kW At this loading speed it is better to allow a little more time Mini Electric – 49 kW Smart EQ Forfour – 22 kW Smart EQ Fortwo – 22 kW

