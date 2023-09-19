In addition to the often limited range, potential buyers of an electric car find the time they have to wait to charge their car irritating. The bad news is that there is not yet an electric car that charges faster than cars with combustion engines can refuel. But the good news is that you usually don’t have to wait half an hour or more to continue your journey.
Many modern cars can charge so quickly that within ten minutes you have more than enough range to reach every corner of the Netherlands from Utrecht. The fastest chargers that can travel up to 190 kilometers within ten minutes are in almost all cases expensive cars, but with a more affordable car like the Volkswagen ID.3 you can drive 80 kilometers after ten minutes under ideal conditions and with a Kia EV6 or With a Volvo C40 Recharge you can travel 150 kilometers in the same time.
The independent British consumer organization WhatCar ranked all current electric car models in order of their charging speed (in kW). For those in a hurry, they also provided an estimate of how many kilometers of range you can add to these cars by connecting them to a fast charger for just ten minutes. These are averages.
Also, not every version of every car will be able to charge at the indicated speed, because often the fastest charging option is reserved for the model with the largest battery capacity. But it does give a good indication of how relatively little time you have to spend at the charging station under ideal conditions to be able to drive home.
190 kilometers: 250 kW to 270 kW
Depending on how efficiently a car uses its charge, charging the battery in 10 minutes at 270 kW should give a range of about 120 miles.
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo – 270kW
Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo – 270kW
150 kilometers: 200kW to 249kW
At 200 kW, a battery charge in 10 minutes should provide a range of approximately 150 kilometers.
Genesis Electrified GV70 – 233kW
Hyundai Ioniq 5 – 233kW
Hyundai Ioniq 6 – 233kW
Mercedes EQS SUV – 200kW
Volvo C40 Recharge – 200kW
Eighty kilometers: 150kW to 199kW
At 150 kW, a battery charge in 10 minutes should give a range of about 80 kilometers.
Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV vRS – 175 kW
Volkswagen ID. Buzz – 175 kW
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron – 170kW
Volkswagen ID.3 – 170kW
Ford Mustang Mach-E – 150kW
Subaru Solterra – 150kW
Still 65 kilometers: 100 kW to 149 kW
At 100 kW, a battery charge in 10 minutes should provide a range of approximately 40 miles.
Skoda Enyaq iV (except RS) – 143 kW
Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV (except RS) – 143 kW
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron – 135kW
Volkswagen ID.4 – 135kW
Volkswagen ID.5 – 135kW
Renault Megane E-Tech – 130kW
Volvo XC40 Recharge – 130kW
Citroën ë-C4
Opel Mokka Electric – 101kW
Hyundai Kona Electric – 100kW
Opel Astra Electric – 100kW
Opel Combo Life Electric – 100kW
Opel Corsa Electric – 100kW
32 kilometers: 50 kW to 99 kW
At 50 kW, charging the battery in 10 minutes should give a range of about 20 miles.
Electric Fiat 500 – 85kW
— kilometers: up to 49 kW
At this loading speed it is better to allow a little more time
Mini Electric – 49 kW
Smart EQ Forfour – 22 kW
Smart EQ Fortwo – 22 kW
