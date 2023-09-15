If the plans in the Spring Memorandum of 2023 go ahead, traffic fines will be 10 percent higher next year. But in many cases just a little more, because the government previously always rounded up the fine amounts to the nearest ten. Even a fine of 271 euros was rounded up to 280 euros this year. A fine of 50 euros this year will then not be 55 but 60 euros in 2024.

Update 15/09/23: The Public Prosecution Service is now also protesting and wants to reduce common fines by 30 percent. According to Het Parool The fine for non-hands-free calling would then not cost 420 euros, but 294 euros. Or actually 300 euros, because it is often rounded off in tens. We have added an overview with the 30 percent ‘discount’.

No overview of traffic fines for 2024 has yet been issued, but based on the current amounts we can already make a list of examples. Every year there are a number of fines that receive an additional increase, regardless of the inflation correction, because, for example, it has been decided that the violation should be punished more severely.

Below you can see the amounts for traffic fines in 2024 if the 10 percent increase continues and if the same method of rounding up continues to be used. Here too, administration costs will be added to the fine amounts. We also indicate what the fine amounts are if 30 percent is deducted from the amount. Please note that not all fines will qualify for this reduction.

Traffic fines of 60 euros (was 50 euros)

With a reduction of 30 percent: 50 euros

Registration certificate not clearly legible

Refusing to show registration certificate

Traffic fines of 150 euros (was 110 euros)

With a reduction of 30 percent: 110 euros

Driving with an expired driver’s license (expired less than 1 year)

Driving with an illegible driver’s license

Stop on a cycle path, crossing, tunnel, yellow line or bus stop

Parking incorrectly or not paying for parking

No lighting in built-up areas

Traffic fines of 180 euros (was 160 euros)

With a reduction of 30 percent: 130 euros

License plate not clearly legible

Do not wear a seat belt

Driving without a valid MOT (with the exception of going to the inspection station)

Driving without a supervisor with a ‘2toDrive’ driver’s license

Driving on a footpath or cycle path

Parking the car in a dangerous or annoying manner

Standing still at an intersection (do not block)

Giving signals in a manner other than permitted

No lighting outside built-up areas or when visibility is obstructed

Unnecessary use of the roadside

Driving on the bus lane

One too many worn or damaged tires

Traffic fines in 2024 of 270 euros (was 240 euros)

With a 30 percent reduction: 190 euros

Unnecessarily driving on the left on a motorway or motorway

Children not in the child seat

Carrying more passengers than there are seat belts

Traffic fines of 310 euros (was 280 euros)

With a reduction of 30 percent: 220 euros

Refusal to blow or saliva test

Overtake on the right

Unnecessarily cause noise

Driving unnecessarily on the left outside of a motorway or motorway

Block intersection

Do not give priority to the right

Do not give priority when turning

Unnecessary use of emergency lane

Stealing this list from Top Gear without citing the source

Do not stop at a red traffic light

Drive over expulsion surface or point

Leakage in fuel system

Other traffic fines in 2024

Mobile hold (from 380 to 420 euros)

With a reduction of 30 percent: 300 euros

With a reduction of 30 percent: 300 euros Parking in a disabled parking space (350 euros to 390 euros)

With a reduction of 30 percent: 270 euros

With a reduction of 30 percent: 270 euros Park a stickered car somewhere for the purpose of advertising (210 to 240 euros)

With a reduction of 30 percent: 170 euros

With a reduction of 30 percent: 170 euros Do not give priority to priority vehicle (350 to 390 euros)

With a reduction of 30 percent: 270 euros

With a reduction of 30 percent: 270 euros Leaking exhaust (320 to 360 euros)

With a reduction of 30 percent: 250 euros

With a reduction of 30 percent: 250 euros Too loud exhaust up to 4 dB (320 to 360 euros)

With a reduction of 30 percent: 250 euros

This article was originally posted on May 1, 2023. The message has been updated