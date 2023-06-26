We had previously shared an estimate, but the government has now made people do the calculations themselves. Spoiler alert: driving is not getting any cheaper.

Mileage charge. It has been discussed for about as long as the car has existed. But now that bpm revenues are slowly disappearing due to the rise of EVs, there is some urgency for the government. The time has therefore come in 2030: the kilometer charge will be introduced.

As we wrote earlier today, the government has published a follow-up study on the introduction of BnG, or Pay according to Use. In that article we mainly talked about the fraud sensitivity of the entire system, but we should also talk about the rates.

That is a bit of a complicated story, because the kilometer rate can be determined in different ways. And it still has to be decided which variant will be chosen. The government is considering four options:

Variant 1 : same rate for all cars.

: same rate for all cars. Variant 2a : a rate depending on the weight.

: a rate depending on the weight. Variant 2b : a tariff depending on the weight, with a discount for EVs such that the reduction in CO 2 emissions amount to 2.5 megatonnes.

: a tariff depending on the weight, with a discount for EVs such that the reduction in CO emissions amount to 2.5 megatonnes. Variant 2c: a rate based on weight, with a 50% discount for EVs.

Of course, the final rates still have to be determined, but the report already provides a calculation example, with the different rates. We have listed the numbers mentioned below for you. So these are the amounts you should pay per kilometer:

Var. 2a Var. 2b Var. 2c A-segment petrol €0.03 €0.05 €0.05 B-segment petrol €0.06 €0.08 €0.07 C-segment petrol €0.08 €0.11 €0.10 D-segment petrol €0.10 €0.15 €0.13 B segment diesel €0.09 €0.11 €0.10 C segment diesel €0.12 €0.16 €0.14 D segment diesel €0.15 €0.20 €0.17 C segment PHEV €0.08 €0.12 €0.10 D segment PHEV €0.10 €0.14 €0.12 B segment EV €0.05 €0.01 €0.02 C segment EV €0.08 €0.01 €0.03 D segment EV €0.10 €0.02 €0.05

As you can see, variant 2b would be the most unfavorable for all combustion engine cars (including PHEVs). This does not mean that the other scenarios are favorable for petrol and diesel drivers.

The researchers have also calculated at which odometer readings road tax is cheaper than Paying according to Use. What do you think? The break-even point is always lower than the average mileage. In other words: you are only cheaper if you really make fewer kilometers than average.

That is also the intention of the system: driving with such a dirty combustion engine should be somewhat discouraged. But there should also not be too few kilometers driven, because then the government will have less income. All very difficult…

If you are curious about all the figures and findings, consult the report yourself ‘Pay according to use: Effects on car taxes and income effects’

