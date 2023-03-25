Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

A minimum price for alcohol was set in Scotland five years ago. A study has now dealt with the effects of the last few years.

Munich – Whether it’s a beer after work or a glass of sparkling wine to toast with friends – there is only too often a reason for an alcoholic drink. Germany is a real alcohol nation, every German drinks around ten liters of pure alcohol a year, reports the Federal Ministry of Health. Most people know that alcohol is unhealthy. Some experts even recommend not consuming more than two tablespoons of wine a day. The cheap prices for alcohol could play a part in this.

A minimum price for alcoholic beverages was introduced in Scotland almost five years ago. A unit of alcohol in Scotland is ten milliliters and has a minimum price of 50 Scottish pence, which is about 57 cents. If you apply the minimum price to a one-liter bottle of wine with 14 percent alcohol, the price would be around 14 euros. The prices for high-proof alcohol, such as schnapps, would be even higher. But what is the minimum price?

That’s what the minimum price for alcohol in Scotland brought – conclusion of the study

Almost five years have passed since the minimum price was introduced. A study published in the medical journal The Lancet was published dealt with the effects of the higher prices. For this purpose, data on alcohol consumption and its consequences from the five years before the minimum price was introduced was compared with the data after its introduction. The study suggests that up to 13 percent of alcohol-related deaths were reduced after the introduction of the floor price. Hospital stays have also decreased.

The differences in the socially and economically weak areas were particularly clear. There were many deaths from alcohol before the minimum price was introduced. “These are groups disproportionately affected by alcohol-related health harm. These findings from our study are consistent with the theory of change underlying the legislation and show that the MUP reduced the harm to health from alcohol. In addition, fewer diseases have been observed in general over the past five years. These include, above all, chronic diseases such as liver diseases, which are often aggravated by the consumption of alcohol. Experts are also calling for higher alcohol prices in Germany. (Kilian Baeuml)