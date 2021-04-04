Espanyol beat Fuenlabrada (4-0) on Thursday, but the players did not have the opportunity to celebrate it, not even with their bubble of relatives, while the majority of mortals do enjoy a holiday for Easter. Quite the opposite: squad and coaching staff immediately bunkerized in a hotel in Barcelona. The club has seen the ears of the COVID-19 wolf, with the positives last Tuesday of Óscar Melendo and Lluís López, and is doing everything to avoid a greater evil.

From the hotel to the Dani Jarque Sports City, and back, was the only route made on Friday and Saturday by Vicente Moreno’s group, which minimizes its contact with the outside as much as possible, although obviously He had no choice but to take a plane and travel to Albacete, where he must play this Sunday at four in the afternoon. Before, on Wednesday, he already had to exercise individually, awaiting the results of some complementary PCR that, fortunately, did not show new positives. And, for months, follow routines such as breakfasts in pairs. A hypothetical outbreak, beyond the consequences on the health of those affected (luckily, so far all those who have gone through it are perfectly fine), it would be devastating for Espanyol’s sporting interests, forced to return to First.

Although during the season it is allowed to postpone up to two games in case due to the coronavirus a team cannot count on five footballers from the first team and another eight from the subsidiary (previously registered), As of matchday 35 of the Second Division, the protocol designed by LaLiga and the Federation is hardened, to the point that that match is considered lost and the adversary’s three points are added. as if he had won 3-0. It will be the irreversible stretch of the season, in which the Blue and Whites are measured with Almería, Las Palmas, Malaga, Zaragoza, Cartagena, Ponferradina, Tenerife and Alcorcón.

Almost half the staff has passed COVID-19: Cabrera, Wu Lei, Vargas, Puado, Embarba, now Melendo and Lluís, and some other identity that was not revealed

For better or worse, practically half of the workforce has passed COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared a year ago. Melendo and Lluís join the cases of Leandro Cabrera, Wu Lei, Matías Vargas, Javi Puado, Adrián Embarba and someone else whose identity was never made public, for which presumably they should be immunized, although absolute certainty does not exist. Hence this bunkerization: prevention is better than cure.