Enrique from England and Meghan Markle are beginning to see the seams, at least, professionally speaking. A year ago Netflix canceled the series that the prince’s wife was preparing with them, Pearland now the turn of his podcast. In December 2020, almost a year after leaving the British royal family and when they had already settled in California, from where they manage their projects, the Dukes of Sussex announced a juicy collaboration of 20 million dollars (about 18 million euros). with Spotify, the queen of internet audio. A union that has been much more scarce in content and time than expected. In these two and a half years there has only been one season of a podcast of the couple —specifically Markle—, Archetypes (Archetypes), and the juicy agreement came to an end on June 16. Now, new revelations allow us to glimpse what could have happened so that a project of this magnitude failed.

On the one hand, there’s the issue that Spotify is killing a lot of these high-end deals to cut costs; in fact, the company announced at the beginning of the month a cut of 200 employees, 2% of its workforce, in a readjustment of objectives and in a new way of thinking about its growth. But everything does not stay there. As explained by the economic environment Bloomberg in one of her newsletters, in this case the one that the journalist Ashley Carman dedicates weekly to the audio industry, music and podcastingthe end has also taken place due to the few ideas contributed by the couple to create content.

More information

Carman has been researching and speaking with people around the platform and the dukes (both Spotify and Archewell, the producer of the Sussexes and whose website the agreement with Spotify is still cited, have declined to comment) to find out why Enrique from England never did anything with the platform. Apparently, the youngest son of King Carlos III came to “talk to many producers and production companies to see possible programs.” “Enrique heard a lot of ideas from others,” says Carman, “but mostly he was obsessed with his own, especially one about childhood trauma. The concept: Enrique would interview a series of controversial guests, such as [el presidente ruso] Vladimir Putin, [el fundador de Facebook] Mark Zuckerberg and [el expresidente de EE UU] Donald Trump, about their childhood days and how those experiences shaped them into the adults they are today.” Some ideas that, those around him, quickly saw that they were basically unattainable. Neither Trump nor Putin are given to grant interviews of this depth, where the personal prevails, much less their private lives or their childhoods. And if they sit down to talk to someone, it is difficult for it to be with a prince already outside of a royal family and with ideas more than opposed to theirs. In fact, Trump came to openly criticize the dukes shortly after his departure from the Windsors and the couple asked to vote in the 2020 elections against the then still Republican president. “I’m not a fan of hers,” said the magnate in reference to Meghan Markle. “I would tell them something that she has probably already heard: I wish Enrique the best of luck, because she is going to need it.”

Apparently, Enrique also had the idea of ​​another podcast focused on fatherhood, and another that dealt with what he considered the “main social conversations”, each in an episode. He wanted to talk about climate change or religion, sitting down with Pope Francis. None of this came to fruition in the almost three years of agreement between the platform and the couple. The content they produced remained in Markle’s 12 chapters where he chatted with Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey or the author of sex in new york Candace Bushnell, and despite the initial interest when it was released, in August 2022, it has largely gone under the radar.

For the Bloomberg analyst, in addition, the pandemic negatively affected the dukes’ audio project. Not only because of the confinement and the difficulty of starting interviews, but because it made a multitude of stars stay at home without concerts, advertisements, series and other types of jobs and income and they decided to launch podcast of greater or lesser size and quality, so the market for celebrities making a more or less similar product grew and grew until it was saturated. Many of these projects came to nothing and, after millions of investments turned into fiascos, now the platforms have begun to disinvest, either in the contracts of those stars or, as is happening at Spotify, laying off hundreds of workers on foot.

The feeling about the little work of Enrique and Meghan seems widespread on the platform. At the beginning of the year, Spotify’s head of innovation and monetization, the popular American journalist and presenter Bill Simmons, did not hesitate to criticize the dukes and ensure that he felt “ashamed” to share a platform with Enrique. “What does he do? It’s like, what’s your talent? Why are we listening to you? You were born into a royal family and now you’re gone, you sell documentaries and podcastNo one cares what you have to say about anything unless you’re talking about the royal family, and then you’re complaining about them.”

A few days ago, his criticism was repeated and with more force. It was precisely on his program, The Bill Simmons Podcast, you have on your own platform. “Fucking scammers. That’s him podcast that we should have launched with them ”, he released. “One night I will get drunk and I will tell the story of the video call I made with Enrique on Zoom to help him and try to get an idea out of a podcast with the. It’s one of my best stories.”