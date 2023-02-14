columba dominguez She was a woman who shone in the Golden Age, because her talent and well-defined features of a Mexican woman made her one of the greats on the big screen, filling herself with success in all aspects, although many questioned something about her private life and she was how he knew love

And it is that Columba Domínguez met Emilio Fernández when she was barely 16 and 41what many saw as something normal at that time, said love affair occurred when the actress settled for the first time in Mexico City along with her entire family with whom He attended a wedding of close friends of his father.

In said ceremony was the Mexican producer, who was amazed with the face of who later would become his partner and even had a daughter, who died in his youth.

Returning to the first meeting between the two stars of the big screen, it was Emilio Fernández who approached the young woman and said to her eyes “I’m going to marry you”, so it was at that moment that they started dating.

It is worth mentioning that Adela Fernández, the eldest daughter of the Mexican producer, did not have a good relationship with the artist, even in some interviews she mentioned that the producer never married the famous woman, which has been questioned too much.