With less than a few days until the most anticipated draw of the year begins, there are many who dream of being the lucky ones to win the Jackpot of the Christmas Lottery this year 2024, as have been anonymous people and other public figures. once in life.

Nacho Guerreros, known for his role as Coque Calatrava in the successful series The one that is comingwas one of them. The Riojan actor, El Gordo in 2002, changed his life.

Number 08103 changed the course of your life

Born in Calahorra, Guerreros moved to Madrid to begin his first steps in the artistic world, while working as a waiter.

“I remember it as truly crazy. I was in bed still sleeping. The night before I had worked. Then I was earning my living in a cocktail bar. I returned to La Rioja the next day and that 22nd seemed like forever. I wanted to leave Madrid now to go home to celebrate with my parents.“Guerreros revealed seven years ago in an interview with ‘El Mundo’.

El Gordo fell at 08.103, a number that his parents had bought in the Brotherhood of Santa Vera de la Cruz de Calahorra, in La Rioja. The Lottery distributed a total of 69 million euros. As luck would have it, they won several tenths, so the prize they won was substantial. Furthermore, it was, by the way, the first prize that was given in euros and not pesetas.

“On the 23rd I landed at home and it was a party. No Christmas Eve dinner or anything. Everyone had been celebrating for 48 hours before. “I was immediately hooked on the great party.”recalled the actor from ‘La que se cerca’ in the interview.

The one that is coming came into your life

Thanks to that Christmas Lottery prize, Nacho Guerreros was able to change his life and focus on what he really wanted. First, he decided to open a design and decoration store in the capital and made a risky maneuver that fortunately turned out well.

In addition, the actor acquired the rights to ‘Bent’, a 1979 play by Martin Sherman, inspired by ‘The Men of the Pink Triangle’, about the persecution of homosexuals in Nazi Germany and their internment in camps. concentration, where they were marked with the pink triangle. Finally, in Spain, ‘Bent’ was performed for the first time between 2005 and 2006 in the María Guerrero room of the Nuevo Teatro Alcalá (Madrid).





Later, Nacho Guerreros began to take his first steps in the world of acting and managed to get into television: “If my father hadn’t lent me the money, I wouldn’t have been able to do the show. For me, that lottery was fundamental,” he declared.

Then came ‘No one lives here’, into his life and the rest is history. Since ‘La que se cerca’ appeared on Telecinco in 2007, Nacho has been in Coque’s shoes. “I feel privileged. Being an actor and having a ‘steady’ job is not common in a sector as difficult as ours, where it costs a lot to stay,” he told the ‘Moobys’ YouTube channel.