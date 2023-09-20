The family of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, who was murdered in Thailand, has only had contact with the parents of Daniel Sancho, the confessed murderer.. They were unaware that the young man was the son of renowned Spanish actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo.

The plastic surgeon, born in Montería, was dismembered on the Thai island of Ko Pha Ngan on August 2, hours after meeting Sancho, who admitted to the police that he had attacked him to death.

In the case, the 29-year-old is accused of premeditated murder. Although he has not been brought to trial – the start date has not been specified – the Police in charge of the investigation seek to request from a court a maximum sentence, either the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Darling Arrieta’s response to Rodolfo Sancho

Just when Arrieta’s family found out that he had been murdered, actor Rodolfo Sancho sent a heartfelt message to Darling Arrietathe doctor’s sister, to apologize.

At first, Darling did not pay much attention to the text because he was suspicious if the father of the confessed murderer was actually writing to him on WhatsApp.

However, on a recent trip to Spain, he verified that it was the phone number of the protagonist of the series. The Ministry of Time as he revealed in a talk with the TVE channel.

Had some type of psychotic break or had some mental illness that had never surfaced

“Hello, Darling, I’m Rodolfo Sancho, father of Daniel Sancho. The first thing is that I want to give my deepest condolences to you and your entire family, my soul is with you. I have no words to express the pain I feel with this situation, I don’t even want to imagine what you are feeling. You don’t know how sorry I am, I’m devastated“Sancho wrote to Darling.

“It is obvious, (Daniel Sancho) had some type of psychotic break or that he had some mental illness that had never surfaced. But, without a doubt, there is no excuse or forgiveness for what he has done“he added.

Furthermore, he was willing to talk to her and, once again, expressed his condolences.: “I hope that sooner or later you find peace in your hearts, I don’t know if I will find it again. Again, my deepest condolences to her entire family. I am speechless. I remain at her disposal, I am speechless“.

Edwin Arrieta, Daniel Sancho and Darling Arrieta. Photo: Social networks / YouTube: Pure enjoyment / RTVE

Darling did not respond to the message at the time, but now he did so publicly.

“I thank you and accept your condolences. God will take care of all this,” he said for the RTVE channel. “I will tell my parents that the message is from Mr. Rodolfo Sancho. They are parents who are also suffering. The doors of my house are open to them.”

📲 Edwin Arrieta’s sister reveals the message that Rodolfo Sancho sent her 🗣 Darling, who this week gave an exclusive interview to the Spanish program ‘Mañaneros’ in Spain, confirmed that on August 4 he received a message from the Spanish actor in which pic.twitter.com/JAbMxugsuJ — Sarah Ilych♦️♥️🧸RIA Novosti (@Sarah83336937) September 17, 2023

‘They can still see their son’: Edwin Arrieta’s sister

Darling Arrieta traveled to Spain to speak for the first time with the media in that country, with the objective of denying the information that has emerged from the case. Over there, She reiterated that she is willing to receive Rodolfo Sancho and Sillvia Bronchalo in Colombia.

“We have nothing against Daniel’s father and mother because, in the same way, they are parents who are suffering, just as mine are suffering. They are also parents, regardless of what their son has done,” he said.

Edwin Arrieta (center), with his parents Leobaldo Arrieta and Marcela Arteaga and his sister Darling. On the right, Daniel Sancho.

“They seek to defend their son and try to free him, but they also remember that on the other side of the pond there are other elderly parents, hypertensive, suffering more today,” he said.

In that sense, he emphasized that Sancho and Bronchalo “can still see their son”, even if it is through a prison window.but Leobaldo Arrieta and Marcela Arteaga are now waiting for the remains to say goodbye to theirs.

Spanish Prosecutor’s Office will not request the extradition of Daniel Sancho for another judicial process

Sancho is accused of attacking a man in 2019 in Spain. In this case, no date has been set for the trial and, in addition, the Prosecutor’s Office opposes his extradition from Thailand in the midst of the investigations into the Arrieta crime.

According to the file that rests in his native country, the Public Ministry requests a year in prison and that he compensate the victim with 2,100 euros, considering it proven that He got into a taxi in Madrid without respecting the queuefor which a man reproached him.

Sancho punched him in the head which caused a broken tooth and a gap.

*With information from EFE