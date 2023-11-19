Since his emergence in the ranks of Tijuana Xolos, the net-breaker scored 30 goals with the border club’s U-20 team in 63 games, while with the first team he scored six times and gave two assists in 60 games. On your loan with Golden He lived seven matches scoring a single goal, and with the Red Devils his quota is nine goals and two assists in 37 duels.

GOAL BY GACELO LÓPEZ! The young 21-year-old striker makes a discount for Xolos ✅ pic.twitter.com/2HI35M4PWs — Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) February 22, 2021

The scarlet attacker has the ability to find spaces in the rival defense with his great speed and ability to finish. Added to this, he has a good aerial game, as he does not hesitate to go forward to finish off crosses. He came to form a great partnership with the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez when they met at the chorizo ​​club.

Iván ‘Gacelo’ López ✅ Author of one of the 3 goals he scored yesterday @Golden in Copa MX. ✅Canterano del Gran Pez who had a dream week. Today he told us about his good performance in the first team and his possible call to the Tri Sub 20. @ESPNmx pic.twitter.com/lkHtw0rJk2 — Iván Elenes (@Ivan_Elenes) February 14, 2019

