Despite the recent failures that the Tolucaone of their players has shone with his own light and it is the striker Edgar Lopezwho had great performance under the orders of Ignacio Ambrizso much so that he was even called by the senior mexican national team last minute for a friendly, although without being able to play.
In this Apertura 2023, of the Liga MX, The Gazelle He saw action in 16 games, scoring three goals, while in the Leagues Cup 2023 He appeared in three matches providing a target. Already in the Clausura 2023 he played 16 duels, drilling the nets on three occasions and supporting with two assists, scoring twice more in the League.
Since his emergence in the ranks of Tijuana Xolos, the net-breaker scored 30 goals with the border club’s U-20 team in 63 games, while with the first team he scored six times and gave two assists in 60 games. On your loan with Golden He lived seven matches scoring a single goal, and with the Red Devils his quota is nine goals and two assists in 37 duels.
Although his natural position is as a center forward, the one born in Baja California can also play as a midfielder or attacking midfielder, while his greatest characteristic is his great speed, which is why he was nicknamed The GazelleIn addition, he has gone through the U-20 national team process, scoring three times and assisting once.
The scarlet attacker has the ability to find spaces in the rival defense with his great speed and ability to finish. Added to this, he has a good aerial game, as he does not hesitate to go forward to finish off crosses. He came to form a great partnership with the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez when they met at the chorizo club.
Thanks to all this, in the last few hours his name has begun to be heard to join the ranks of the next Clausura 2024. Chivaswho is still looking for a scorer, after Daniel Rios did not work at the beginning of the year, which has left the recent signing as the main options Ricardo Marin and Ronaldo CisnerosHowever, the other forwards who are on loan return to Verde Valle, as Santiago Ormeño, Angel Zaldivar and Jesus Godinezwithout forgetting the return of the injured José Juan Macías.
