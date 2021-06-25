In the absence of making it official, the Rayados de Monterrey team will take on the services of the footballer Duvan vergara, who is one signature away from being a new member of the La Pandilla set. After a search that seemed endless for a left end, they finally found the Colombian who immediately filled the eyes of the managers who bet on his services.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
According to information on the portal Halftime, it will be in the next few days when Duvan vergara dress striped to defend the colors of the northern squad. The versatile footballer can also perform as a right winger and offensive midfielder. These peculiarities caught the attention of coach Javier Aguirre who requested his signing immediately.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when the still player from América de Cali will carry out the medical tests and adjust the details about his contract, if everything goes well, he will be one of the footballers who appears in the spotlight in Mexican football, this for his ability with the round.
5 things you didn’t know about Duvan Vergara, Rayados de Monterrey’s next signing
Duvan Vergará will be the reinforcement of Rayados de Monterrey for the Apertura 2021
How have the Liga MX players fared in the Copa América?
This is the performance of the Liga MX players so far in the Copa América
STUFF FOOTBALL: Barovero, Bareiro, Macías, Vigón and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Here is a video of his main skills:
Caracolero, with refined technique, fast on the attack, with mastery of the ball in long runs and with a good header and both legs, they make Duvan vergara a complete footballer who wants to start writing his name in gold letters in the Rayados de Monterrey team, a team that paid 2.5 million dollars for a 3-year contract. Without a doubt, foreigners like this will always be welcome in Mexico.
Leave a Reply