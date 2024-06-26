Home page politics

Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions in the Donetsk region. © Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

Two Trump advisers are putting pressure on the government: no more aid to Ukraine without peace talks – resistance from Republicans to be expected.

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. But so far his actual policy towards Vladimir Putin’s aggressive course has remained completely unclear. Now two important advisers to the former US president have presented a concrete plan to end the war. According to this, Ukraine will only receive more US weapons if it enters into peace talks.

At the same time, the US would warn Moscow that any refusal to negotiate would lead to increased US support for Ukraine, said retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg and Fred Fleitz, both of whom served as national security advisers under President Trump.

Biden spokesman: “Donald Trump praises Vladimir Putin at every opportunity”

Fleitz said Trump had responded positively to the plan, but stressed that he did not agree with all of the details. The proposal, if adopted, would mark a dramatic shift in Washington’s attitude toward the war and would likely face resistance from within Trump’s own Republican Party.

The administration of US President Joe Biden stressed that Trump had no interest in opposing Putin. James Singer, spokesman for the Biden campaign, said: “Donald Trump praises Vladimir Putin at every opportunity, and he has made it clear that he will not oppose Putin or stand up for democracy.”

Meanwhile, security experts in Kiev fear that this plan would cement Russia’s territorial gains. In addition, Russia could create facts through further conquests as soon as US military aid to Ukraine ceases.

A Trump victory in the US election would benefit Putin in Ukraine negotiations

Economic historian Harold James is convinced that only a Trump election defeat would be the moment when a window for peace in Ukraine could open. If Trump loses the election in November, Vladimir Putin would lose an option, James said in an interview with the NZZ.

A Trump victory, on the other hand, would give Moscow an advantage in the negotiations. According to Kellogg and Fleitz’s plans, Putin will also be lured into the talks by exploiting Ukraine’s desire for a NATO-Membership is put on hold indefinitely.

During the storming of the Capitol in Washington in 2021, Kellog was with President Trump in the White House. He later testified before the relevant congressional investigative committee that members of the president’s staff had asked him to take immediate action against the attack on the Capitol, but Trump did not follow these recommendations.

Dispute over rules for TV debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

In terms of domestic politics, fierce debates are raging in the USA these days – with a view to the TV duel between Trump and Biden on Thursday (early Friday morning according to our time). The rules for this are being argued about right up to the last minute. The 90-minute duel will be moderated by CNN star journalists Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. There will be no audience.

CNN decided, in consultation with the election teams, that the microphone of the candidate whose turn it is not will be muted. Biden and Trump are not allowed to take notes to their lectern, only a pen, a blank notepad and a water. (Klaus Rimpel)