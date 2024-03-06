The big election day on Super Tuesday, in which 15 states voted, ended without surprises. President Joe Biden won the Democratic Party elections and former president Donald Trump leads the results in the Republican Party, with the exception of Vermont, where his competitor, Nikki Haley, won a victory. However, after the March 5 elections, neither Biden nor Trump have yet reached the total number of delegates necessary to win their party's nomination. How is the balance so far? We explain it.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden sweep Super Tuesday and 2024 is set to repeat the fight for the Presidency with the same faces as four years ago.

All despite the fact that there are still votes pending to complete the total number of delegates that will define the candidate of each party in the race for the White House.

How are the results after Super Tuesday? For the Republican Party, the count confirms so far that Trump obtains 674 delegates, of the 854 at stake in the big day of primary elections. Projections indicate that, at least, 74% of the available delegates will receive on the massive day of primaries.

For the conservative bench, 15 states voted: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont.

In most of them, the vote count this March 6 exceeds 90% and the controversial ex-president prevails. The only exception is Vermontwhere the former ambassador to the United Nations, of the then Trump Government, Nikki Haley, surpassed the former president with 49.9% of the votes, compared to 45.9% for the 77-year-old politician.

In total, the conservatives must elect 2,429 delegates who will vote for the party's nominee at the Republican National Convention, scheduled for next July. To achieve candidacy, the candidate must obtain at least 1,215 delegates in his favor.

Taking into account the states that held primaries before Super Tuesday, Trump so far has a total of at least 837 obligated delegates.

Results for the Democratic Party

In the case of President Joe Biden's caucus, The Super Tuesday elections were held in 15 states – the same ones where the Republican contest took place – and in American Samoa.

Biden won in all places that voted on March 5, with the exception of American Samoawhere the until now unknown candidate Jason Palmer won.

Of 91 votes cast in the territory's caucus, Palmer got 51 and Biden got 40, according to the local party.

In on Super Tuesday, 1,420 of the total 4,672 Democratic delegates: 3,934 committed delegates and 738 superdelegates (who have not committed their vote in the conventions).



Together with the previous primary elections, so far, Biden has 1,497 committed delegatesindicate data from the US agency AP, with the understanding that these representatives will support their candidate in the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for next August.

For the blue bench, a candidate needs at least 1,968 delegates to vote in his favor, in the National Convention, to achieve the party's presidential nomination.

