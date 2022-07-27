Dogs are able to recognize if a person’s attitude is clumsy or if it involves movements aimed at teasing them. To carry out the study, published in bioRxiv and appeared in Science, were the researchers of the University of Veterinary Medicine of Vienna. The study provided further evidence for dogs’ abilities to read human intentions. So, in a new study, Christoph Volter, a comparative psychologist at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, and his colleagues took a different path, using an experiment similar to the one designed to determine whether human children can read the intentions of humans. adults.

The researchers attempted to offer treats to a number of dogs, then “awkwardly” dropped the snack or teased the dogs, tearing it off just before the puppy could eat it. Even though the basic hand gestures were the same, the dogs seemed more frustrated with the teasing condition, suggesting we understand the difference between our good and bad intentions.

To conduct the work, a member of Volter’s team went to jail. Or so she might have seemed to the dogs. In a laboratory classroom at the university, Maud Steinmann, then a university student of biology at the University of Applied Sciences HAS, sat in a rectangular box with a mesh on the sides and with a transparent plastic panel in front of her. In the center of the panel, the team had drilled a hole the size of a golf ball. The researchers then brought a series of 48 companion dogs of various breeds into the room.

Eight cameras in various positions recorded them and an AI-assisted 3D tracking software captured every movement, from a twitch of the tail to a slight shift in direction. Then the mind games began. In a series of experiments, Steinmann held a piece of sausage close to the hole, but every time the dog approached, the snack “slipped” out of his fingers, falling into the cage. Afterwards, she kept the tidbit back in the hole, but pulled it away as soon as the dog’s muzzle came close. The dogs seemed to know when they were being teased.