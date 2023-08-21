Home page politics

From: Fabian Peltsch

Split

Threatening calls and messages via Whatsapp (symbol image) © AndreyPopov/Imago

Chinese activists report that they are being monitored and put under pressure in Germany. The involvement of Chinese authorities is considered certain.

In 2010, Su Yutong fled China to Germany. Back home, the activist, journalist and blogger became a target of the authorities after she circulated the diaries of former Premier Li Peng. Li Peng was instrumental in the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre.

Su originally felt safe in Germany. In the meantime, she sees herself threatened and put under pressure here as well. From Germany, she denounces human rights violations by the Chinese state, for example via the US medium Radio Free Asia. She regularly takes part in demonstrations, for example in front of the Chinese embassy in Berlin, and is one of the few activists of Chinese origin to show her face.

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with China.Table Professional Briefing before – she had published first China.Table on August 16, 2023. Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

Threatening calls and messages via Whatsapp

Su has been receiving threatening phone calls and messages via Whatsapp and Telegram for years. In the past two years, however, the threat has reached a new level. Strangers rang at her door. Someone had uploaded photos of her to sex dating websites and published them along with her address.

There were hotel bookings in Su’s name, which were then linked to bomb threats via anonymous tips to the police, similar to those recently made public by Dutch journalist and former China correspondent Marije Vlaskamp. They are attrition tactics designed to destroy their mental health, Su says.

“They want to destroy my social life”

“The aim of these people is to make me anxious and nervous and destroy my social life. But I said to myself that I can’t help them to achieve this goal.” Su’s strategy is therefore to rush forward. She made the harassment and threats public on her social media channels. She speaks to the media and contacts the police and authorities as often as possible. “I keep calm, it shows them that I’m not afraid.”

Nevertheless, the feeling of being in danger accompanies her constantly. After men kept showing up at her apartment door in Berlin, the LKA advised her to move. Su believes that the Chinese government and the Chinese embassy in Germany were actively involved in spying on her address and are paying people to pressure her.

Bookings in hotels under her name in cities such as Houston, Los Angeles and Istanbul were sometimes paid for with a lot of money. This is one of the reasons why Su does not believe that individual Chinese patriots, so-called Little Pinks 小粉红, are behind it, who want to give her a lesson as a “traitor to China”. She also refers to the recently known cases in which China’s authorities have deliberately pursued dissidents via police stations abroad.

Regular visits from authorities

Chinese-speaking people also repeatedly turned up at demonstrations and openly filmed them and other participants. Other demonstrators, such as Tian Ruichen, who studies in Aachen, confirm this: “Especially in a small town like Aachen, the participants can be easily identified, even if they are wearing masks and sunglasses.”

However, the danger does not only consist in direct on-site surveillance. Tian believes that the authorities are also evaluating photos from social media channels such as Wechat. “These images can be collected by Chinese internet surveillance to identify participants and monitor the protests.”

“Defamation and Denigration of China”

A common practice, according to Tian and Su, is to additionally pressure relatives of protesters and activists at home in China with phone calls and personal visits. Su says that her parents and her brother regularly receive visits from the authorities, especially on anniversaries of the Tian’anmen massacre or political meetings such as the annual People’s Congress. In this context, she is then branded as an “anti-China agent” who must be dissuaded from her activities abroad. Otherwise there are serious consequences. “I used to have more contact with my family, but it’s becoming less and less. I don’t want to put any more pressure on them,” says Su.

When asked by the German media this month, the Chinese embassy in Berlin said the reports of reprisals against Chinese in Germany were untrue. “The allegations by those who claimed that they were harassed, threatened or silenced by offers of money by China are pure invention and only serve to defame and disparage China,” SZ and Tagesspiegel quoted from an email from the embassy.

The police don’t feel responsible

The newspapers also reported that in such cases neither the police nor the intelligence services feel properly responsible. Because it is cross-border oppression. “Cases like mine are seen by the police as just ordinary threats and harassment. I would therefore like to call on the German parliament and government to introduce a bill that would stop and punish Chinese agents and their espionage,” says Su Yutong.

Otherwise, Beijing will open even more doors to expand its influence without criticism. You can already feel China’s long arm in German-Chinese friendship associations or in the hymns of praise for “useful idiots” in the media, the university environment and the business world. “These people are only interested in China’s economy and ignore democratic values ​​such as freedom of expression and human rights,” Su believes. “One day the democratic countries will pay the price.”