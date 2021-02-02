Work, leisure and education. As a consequence of the confinements caused by the expansion of Covid-19, in a few months Spanish society learned to do almost everything digitally. The good news is that telecommunications networks continued to provide quality service despite the spectacular increase in demand.

But the importance of connectivity will be even more important in recent years, when, thanks to the deployment of 5G networks, digitization drastically changes aspects such as mobility, health or the management of urban public services.

Where is Spain starting from? What are your strengths and weaknesses? What mistakes could be made? These will be the topics that will be discussed in the third session of ‘A country for’, the El País series, in collaboration with Telefónica, to analyze the great challenges facing Spanish society on the horizon of the end of the pandemic.

Roberto Sánchez, Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, Elena Álvarez, General Director of Telecommunications and Digital Transformation of the Junta de Castilla y León and Joaquín Mata, Director of Operations, Network and Information Technologies of Telefónica, will be interviewed by Jaime García Cantero, head of content at the Retina Forum.

Do not miss his reflections, and follow here ‘A country to connect’ on February 4 from 5:00 p.m.

