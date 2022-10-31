Mexico.- The former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya once again criticized the electoral reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), whom he accused of seeking to disappear the National Electoral Institute (INE) to have the control of elections in Mexico.

In his weekly video published this Monday, October 31 on social networks, Ricardo Anaya stated that AMLO wants to “disappear the INE” because he is afraid that Morena will lose in the next elections and because “he doesn’t know how to lose”, recalling the multiple electoral frauds that the brunette has accused in his political career.

Do you know why López Obrador wants to disappear from the INE? I think there are two very simple reasons: first, because he is afraid of losing the next elections, and second, because he is a friend who does not know how to lose, “said Anaya about AMLO.

“He’s always been a bad losernever in his political life has he accepted defeat,” he asserted, recalling that AMLO accused fraud by losing the Tabasco elections in 1988 and 1994, as well as in the presidential elections of 2006 and 2012.

The PAN member mentioned that when López Obrador was an opponent he closed Paseo de Reforma in Mexico City for months, however, now that he is president of Mexico, from now on he wants to remove the INE, the electoral referee, to put “a new referee that he can control“, so that “If that happens, democracy is over”.

Anaya warned that the electoral reform affects Mexicans more than he imagines, even supporters of AMLO, since “this is how all dictatorships begin“, as has been seen time and time again in Latin America.

“First, they come to power with all kinds of promises; second, they blame everything that goes wrong on those from before, and third, they use the institutions of justice to try to get rid of their adversaries. Once they are entrenched in power, they take control of elections. So the government becomes less and less democratic and more and more authoritarian, and over time everything rots, deteriorates, to the point of ending up in many cases in a dictatorship,” he warned.

As an example, the former leader of the PAN pointed out that the United States, Canada and Uruguay are the three countries in the Americas that are doing better economically, and they are also the democracies with the best qualifications, while the countries where The worst off in economic terms are Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, with democracies “among the worst on the continent.”

We recommend you read:

In this sense, he suggested to Mexican citizens that if they want a country to prosper with their families, they want a country with democracy, which would be at risk with AMLO’s electoral reform. “There is no doubt, if they finish with the INE, if López Obrador takes control of the electoral referee, that will be the beginning of the end“, said.

At the end of his video, Ricardo Anaya proposed to Mexicans that they demand that their deputies and senators vote against the electoral reform, an issue on which he has insisted in various videos, and which he returns to before the imminent discussion of the initiative. in Congress.