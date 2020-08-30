When technology can heal the brain, if it can, the golden age of skill enhancement will come. The use of devices will then be extended to have more memory, concentrate more easily or be able to think about several things at once. Also of those that will allow us to connect to the Internet with our mind or handle devices without touching them.

That is the forecast of the scientific community, which understands that the development of brain-machine interfaces and the evolution of artificial intelligence are the key to achieving healthy humans with improved abilities. The scenario opens up multiple ethical and philosophical questions, some of them disturbing: To what extent can we intervene in our brain and remain who we are? Will all people be able to access these advances that will increase our capabilities or will they be the privilege of an improved caste of humans?

Read minds

It is important not to lose sight of these debates, although today they seem like science fiction. The brain-machine interfaces that experts mention are devices that can read brain wave activity and also write new information to them. It can be an electrode that is placed on the skull or a microchip that is inserted directly into the brain. These sensors collect data on neuronal activity and send it to a computer, where the algorithms process and interpret it: this way we can get to know what is encoded in our neurons. It also works the other way around: the computer can introduce new information into the brain by modifying its activity.

“Let’s say that the sensors are microphones that allow neurons to listen to and the algorithms have to translate the information that is collected, which can be emotional, cognitive, motor or sensory,” explains María López, CEO of the Bitbrain company, specialized in developing sensors that detect brain activity and software that analyzes the data. “Since everything we do goes through the brain, if we can translate that information we can use it for whatever we want, such as improving cognitive abilities.”

It’s what the Vodafone Giants esports team did last year. In collaboration with Bitbrain, they measured the brain waves of the players and obtained information about their concentration through headbands with electrodes. “We use a technology that is capable of improving certain areas of the brain that are involved in cognitive abilities. We see that their working memory, sustained attention and speed of thought increase ”, explains Javier Mínguez, co-founder of Bitbrain, in a video where the project counts.

To achieve these goals, players learn which areas of the brain to stimulate. They wear a headband that reads their brain waves and transfers them to a computer. Meanwhile, they have a screen in front of them where they are seeing a square that turns red when they are focused and blue when their thoughts wander. It could be said that they can change the color of the square with their mind, but not by thinking in red or blue, but by concentrating or de-concentrating.

In this case, the brain-machine interface reads and deciphers the encrypted information in our brain waves and, by giving us feedback About how we are using the brain, we can learn to reinforce the connections that we want to improve. “You do not need to stimulate the brain by inserting a device, it is you who, through training, you are strengthening the connections that interest you,” explains López. This way of developing mental abilities is based on plasticity, that is, the idea that the brain reinforces the connections that are most used.

But there is another way to do it: we can write new information in our neurons and improve the skills we choose through an order that the computer sends to the microchips that users have implanted. That is, in addition to reading the brain, you can also write on it.

Write to the brain

The computer can send signals to the chips that, when in contact with brain waves, can modify them to alter or readjust them. “It is one of the most innovative lines of research, but it is also the furthest. By stimulating these brain waves, you run the risk of altering other nearby signals ”, explains María López, CEO of Bitbrain.

The most ambitious projects in this regard propose implanting microscopic chips that, today, are being designed to treat diseases but that could also be used to improve capacities. “Right now, there are brain-machine interfaces focused on recovering the memory of patients with neurological problems, but the memory of users who do not have problems could also be increased,” explains José Carmena, co-founder of the Californian Iota Biosciences and one of the creators of neural dust, wireless implants that can monitor muscles, organs and nerves deep within the body.

One of the most innovative advances that Carmena highlights in the use of this technology is to write sensations in the brain that the person is not feeling. For example, it is useful in a patient who is learning to operate a robotic arm and wants to feel through the arm. In that case, it has to be done artificially: it consists of encoding that information in neurons, writing that sensation in the brain.

This advanced technology is already being applied in animals. “In mice, not only are neurodata being deciphered and their visual perception interpreted, for example, but it is being manipulated. Researchers make them see things they are not seeing, altering their brain waves ”, explains Rafael Yuste, promoter of the international BRAIN project and professor at Columbia University, who is in contact with experts from around the world who are leading neurotechnology research .

Business appetite

These advances have caught the attention of big technology companies, which in recent years have started developing tools based on brain-machine interfaces. Notable among them is Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk, which seeks to increase the capabilities of users by implanting microscopic threads in the brain that allow different areas to communicate with each other and with the outside through artificial intelligence.

“In the last year, companies like Facebook and Microsoft are each investing 1,000 million dollars in this technology,” says Yuste. Right now the most advanced project is that of Mark Zuckerberg’s company. They call it thought to text [de pensamiento a texto] and uses a device that allows writing without typing. “The idea is that the iPhone ends up being a non-invasive brain-computer interface. You will be able to communicate with the network both to send data and to receive it using only your brain activity ”.