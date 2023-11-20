Brazilwhich has just suffered two unprecedented consecutive defeats in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and Argentinawho lost for the first time since becoming world champion in Qatar 2024, star in a classic at the Maracaná on Tuesday in which both are only interested in victory.

The Albiceleste, with their pride wounded after having lost 0-2 against Uruguay last Thursday in the middle of Bombonera, which represented a historic defeat, will try to overcome the setback with a victory that would also be unprecedented on their visit to Brazil, which has never lost a World Cup qualifying match playing at home and even less at the Maracaná.

Ecuador vs. Chili

The teams of Ecuador and Chile They face each other this Tuesday in Quito, on the sixth date of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with the need to achieve a soothing victory that can calm their respective internal situations. The tie may be too little for both teams and whoever loses will live with the anguish of feeling out of direct qualification for the World Cup until next year, when the qualifying process resumes.

Peru vs. Venezuela

The Peruvian team, which has only obtained one point in the first five days of the South American qualifiers, will receive this Tuesday a Venezuela on a roll but maintains the hope of achieving its first victory on the road to the 2026 World Cup on the sixth date of the qualifying phase.

The team led by Juan Reynoso is last in the standings and without having scored a single goal, with a wave of criticism of the strategist, who has not yet found the formula that will allow him to direct the Bicolor towards the next World Cup. .

Uruguay vs. Bolivia

The teams of Uruguay and Bolivia will face each other this Tuesday on the sixth day of the South American qualifiers in a duel in which the Celeste will seek to put the finishing touch to a 2023 in which they took a big step towards the 2026 World Cup.

The victory on September 8 against Chile at the historic Centenario stadium in Montevideo was just a warning of what the team led by Marcelo Bielsa had to give. And although they later lost in Ecuador and tied in Colombia, two historic victories allowed Uruguay to take a shot at authority and position itself in second place in the South American classification.

Paraguay vs. Colombia

Colombia visits Paraguay this Tuesday with its mind set on maintaining its undefeated record and achieving a new victory, after defeating Brazil in Barranquilla.

The Colombian team will have the reappearance of John Arias, who was dropped last Thursday due to yellow.

Programming

Tuesday, November 21

Paraguay vs. Colombia

6 p.m.

TV. Caracol and RCN

Uruguay vs. Bolivia

6:30 pm

TV: Caracol Play, Gol Caracol.com,

Ecuador vs. Chili

6:30 pm

TV: Caracol Play, CanalRCN.com

Brazil vs. Argentina

7:30 pm

Caracol and RCN, at the end of the Colombia match

Gol Caracol Youtube

Peru vs. Venezuela

9 p.m.

TV: Caracol and RCN, at the end of Brazil vs. Argentina.

Gol Caracol Youtube

