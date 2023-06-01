According to an investigation by entertainment journalist Addis Tuñón, who announced this Wednesday on the Imagen Televisión program “De primera mano”, the Mexican actor Miguel Santana Arellano, better known as Mickey SantanawhatWho was part of the cast of the children’s soap opera “Cómplices al rescate”produced by Rosy Ocampo for Televisa, is designated as the allegedly responsible for the disappearance of his girlfriend Ana Victoria Ruiz Palacios; the last time her relatives heard from her was in April 2022. Likewise, it was reported that the young man is allegedly involved with a human trafficking ring, which operates in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.

Ana Victoria Ruiz Palacios (“Vico”, as her relatives affectionately call her), 32 years old, mother of a girl and originally from Jalisco, Mexico, was last seen on the Circuito Exterior highway, near the municipality of Tultitlán, State from Mexico. His disappearance became more widely known after the singer Danna Paola spoke about the case at a concert.

It all happened last February, when at his concert at the Telmex Auditorium, in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, a little fan took the stage, because one of his dreams was to be able to greet her. Once on stage, a relative of the girl told Danna Paola that her mother, Ana Victoria Ruiz Palacios, was missing. “Thank you for being here, thank you for sharing this, there are many situations like this, her mother is missing and I know we will find her, not one more, Guadalajara, enough.”

The Mexican actress, also, expressed that it was very hard to find out that her little fan’s mother was missing, “as an artist, as a woman, I want to communicate this, because I think it is time to do justice, we are all here, each one of the women who are here, believe me they are not alone”.

This is how Danna Paola found out about the disappearance of Ana Victoria Ruiz Palacios

Subsequently, Danna Paola told the daughter of Ana Victoria Ruiz Palacios, “you are not alone either, because you have a gigantic army of many women, I hope in God and I am sure that God will do his work, let us trust and I will pray a lot for you , I promise you”.

Addis Tuñón stated that before the video that went viral on social networks, in which Danna Paola talks about the disappearance of “Vico”, she undertook the task of investigating who was the young woman who joined the hundreds and hundreds of disappeared women. In our country. In his inquiries, the actor from “Accomplices to the Rescue” and “Friends Forever”, Mickey Santana, came out as the alleged perpetrator.

According to the testimony of his parents, Ana Victoria Ruiz Palacios traveled to Mexico City on April 12, 2022, as she would meet Mickey Santana, since he would supposedly give her an engagement ring and spend a few days with him.. Upon arrival at the Mexico City International Airport, “Vico” called her parents to tell them that he was fine and then they no longer spoke to her. After that they received some messages apparently written by her daughter, but they noticed that words that she used to use were used.

The lawyer Enrique González Casanova, legal representative of Vico’s family, reported in an interview with Addis Tuñón that the actor would allegedly be linked to a gang of human trafficking.

“We have identified the accused and the gang of people who are dedicated to doing this, it is a gang, apparently, of trafficking that operates in the state of Jalisco and has a tract between the state of Jalisco, the State of Mexico and the City of Mexico, moreover, it is not the first complaint and it is related to criminal gangs that operate in this sense.” Likewise, she said that the actor would have approached her through deception and later, “when there was a relationship of trust, it is that this subject, together with the criminal gang that they operate, generates this deprivation to have it where we believe they have it”.

Mrs. Marypaz Palacios is convinced that her daughter is alive, “and that Miguel has her, and that he has her threatened.”

