DDaniel Munoz He was in charge of scoring the goal tie between Colombia and Brazilon July 2. With seven points, the ‘Tricolor’ secured first place in Group D at the 2024 Copa América. Now, Néstor Lorenzo’s team will face Panama in the quarter finals. The meeting will be on July 6th, in Glendale.

Tensions rose in the 12th minute, when Raphinha scored the first goal of the matchwith a free kick. The ‘cafeteros’ sought to equalize the score and the opportunity came in the 19th minute with a header from Dávinson Sánchez.

The partial tie lasted little and after a VAR analysis, it was annulled, leaving Colombia again with zero points.

Finally, in the 47th minute, the whole trajectory of the match changed. James Rodriguez fought for the ball and passed it to Jhon Cordoba. The forward filtered an excellent pass to Daniel Muñoz, who without thinking twice, scored the 1-1.

The right back thus became the star of the match. The 70,971 people gathered at Levi’s Stadium and thousands of television viewers celebrated the point that guaranteed the team’s first place in Group D and made the Colombian National Team reach 26 games without losing.

This is how Daniel Muñoz’s goal looked at the stadium

People in California, USA, chanted a long “Goal!” in unison. Tears of emotion, jumping and shouting reflected the joy of seeing that moment live and in person.

In the top of the standsWith a panoramic view of the grass, the fans with a tricolor heart celebrated.

A little further down the stadium, with a closer view of the field, other Colombians were sending forces so that the play by James Rodríguez and Jhon Córdoba would reach the feet of Daniel Muñoz. “Let’s go!”, the fans of the ‘Tricolor’ encouraged while the ‘Verdeamerela’ supporters frowned and hoped not to lose the advantage they had gained with Raphinha’s goal.

In the end, everything went in favor of the ‘coffee’ team and Colombians hugged each other and celebrated. Meanwhile, the Brazilians could not hide their long faces. There was a contrast of emotions.

From another angle, Brazil’s goal. Fans were able to witness the end of the play and the moment when Daniel Muñoz’s kick sent the ball into the field.

The next stop for the Colombian National Team

On July 6, Colombia will face Panama. The match will be played in Glendale, where the ‘Tricolor’ had previously defeated Costa Rica with a score of 3-0.

Thomas Christiansen’s team finished second in Group C with six points. They now face the number one team in Group D.

