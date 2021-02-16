Angela Merkel is experiencing déjà vu. What she called the “opening discussion orgies” last spring threatens to come back with power – and again in the form of Armin Laschet.

At that time, however, the situation was different. When the first lockdown was relaxed in May under pressure from the prime ministers, the number of nine infections was 8.8 per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

It is currently close to 60.

Now, at the Baden-Württemberg regional association of the CDU Economic Council, he has been campaigning against incidence discussion orgies to ward off openings. “You can’t always invent new limit values ​​to prevent life from happening again” – and: “We cannot measure our entire life just by incidence values.” One could Do not treat citizens like underage children. All of this is somehow aimed at the Chancellor and debates about goals like “Zero Covid”. But the words of someone who supported the federal / state resolutions are poison for the trust of citizens in corona politics.

The dispute about limit values, about concepts such as Zero Covid is right, also about Merkel’s TV interview announced tightening with two weeks waiting for further easing after the opening of the trade with 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. Especially since many citizens share Laschet’s criticism.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

But he acts somewhat populist and explains what he means too little when he speaks of invented values. The number of 35 new infections per 100,000 days in seven days is contained in the Infection Protection Act, which Laschet has supported, as a buffer for special situations, such as the occurrence of dangerous mutations. However, in a very tangled shape. And Laschet vented his displeasure at a time when the numbers were not going down any further – it could be a first indication that the spread of the more contagious mutations is having a measurable impact.

In the aftermath, Laschet emphasized that he was standing by 35, but then there would have to be clear easing steps, this is also about credibility.

The fight for the candidacy for chancellor

However, the attack clearly shows what problems the dualism between the Chancellor and (perhaps) candidate for Chancellor can still conjure up. While Markus Söder sees himself as “prudence and caution” in Merkel’s team, the Laschet does well, but if the situation allows, he wants to switch quickly to a controlled (easing) offensive.

Since his free choice as CDU boss, the Union has fallen slightly in surveys. But Laschet is strict in his line: encroachments on fundamental rights must be well justified, carefully weighed up and not maintained for a day longer than necessary.

It is a highly problematic constellation that the fight against pandemics is increasingly politicized in the election year. The SPD wants to distinguish itself in the vaccination dispute against the Union – and the new CDU leader Laschet is fighting for the candidacy for chancellor.

For this he also needs a good CDU result in the election on March 14th in Baden-Württemberg. And here many insist on opening of the sectors affected by the lockdown soon, so that the damage does not become even greater.

A continuation of Merkel’s policy was expected in the Corona Carnival, now there are disengagement movements from Armin Laschet. Photo: AFP

Testing and testing again, should be the motto

Even experts are increasingly questioning the fixation on incidence values. And legal defeat threatens if severe restrictions on fundamental rights are continued, but the numbers fall.

Laschet has a point when he insists on appropriate considerations, just as he pointed out the enormous damage to the children caused by the corona lockdowns at an early stage.

In the first wave, mask requirements were set much too late – also due to lack of availability – so it is progress that Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) now announces free quick tests for everyone. The federal government should really stick here, they can secure cautious openings much better as long as there is not enough vaccine. Testing and testing again, first in schools and daycare centers, must now be the motto.

Merkel’s failed communication

And Laschet has one more point: the communication on the change in incidence strategy is miserable and not coordinated.

The mistake, especially from Merkel: The communication that, because of the mutations, the number of 35 should be the new limit for loosening, instead of the 50s incidence propagated for months, was poorly prepared, and TV appearances from her only increased the confusion . Then it is said that the incidence for the opening of the trade should be three to five days below 35, for further openings Merkel suddenly raised the bar to two weeks in the ZDF heute-journal.

There is a confusion that citizens, entrepreneurs and tradespeople can hardly see through, and frustration grows. At such a point, acting against each other instead of with each other is extremely dangerous – the way out of lockdown requires a clear plan that is supported by everyone and gives hope, not a riot.