On the eve of Opening 2021 and with some hangover for the ninth star, the squad planning at Cruz Azul does not look in the best way, since the economic restructuring of the club is leaving the sports management without much leeway.
With the renovations paralyzed and a sea of rumors behind, the most pessimistic observe a change in the cycle within the campus And that could mean a new beginning for Juan Reynoso and its coaching staff.
To have a much broader vision, we present below the probable XI of the Machine if all the casualties were confirmed towards the new Mexican soccer tournament and especially in case it could not be reinforced.
With the renewal in suspense of Jesus Crown, the bet for Sebastian Jurado would advance their process and they would begin to make valid the investment made a couple of tournaments ago, when Cruz Azul paid around 5 million dollars for the Mexican goal.
Of the best covered and most versatile areas, Juan Escobar He would end up as the right-handed side par excellence of Juan Reynoso, especially if the renewal of the ‘Shaggy’ Martinez.
The ‘Tasting’ Domínguez He remains in Cruz Azul and establishes himself as the leader, captain and man of hierarchy in the project. In search of increasing his legacy with the club, even without casualties, he aims to be a benchmark behind.
Cruz Azul will hardly get rid of its centrals as Pablo Aguilar and Alexis Peña without incorporating someone else; However, while these two contracts are being resolved, the one indicated to occupy the central position is the youth squad Josué Reyes, Because with Juan Escobar on the side, there are no more options.
His contract was automatically renewed and the next tournament will continue as a Cruzazulino element, great news for a site that is left without many alternatives with the departure of Ignacio Rivero.
Criticized, questioned but indisputable. His continuity is almost assured and he has a contract until December 2022, so the contention will continue to be his for the next tournament.
Although closed as headline, this site should be used by Luis Romo; However, with the strong interest it would have from Europe and the need to sell that Cruz Azul has, its exit is far from being ruled out.
The Peruvian soccer player is another fixed element for the next tournament and will surely start as a key element. On this occasion and with the departure of Orbelín Pineda, could occupy that space with a much more centralized tendency.
The selected winger will hardly come out this summer, unless he has an extraordinary performance in Olympic Games and some club wants to pay a good amount for the 22-year-old footballer. Meanwhile, site as owner is guaranteed.
Bryan angle he missed the tournament as a regular element, with a goal and good flashes, although he ended up losing the place to Santiago Gimenez, who also does not have his site insured and who is in full contract negotiation.
It would be very difficult and disappointing to happen, but with the strong interest you have Jonathan Rodriguez inside and outside of Mexican soccer, combined with Cruz Azul’s certain financial need, his departure is even probable, as long as they pay for him.
This, coupled with the non-renewal of Santiago Gimenez, would leave the area totally uncovered and with the need to trust Walter Montoya as an alternative.
