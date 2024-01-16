In order to achieve useful results, there are all sorts of tips and tricks on how to write to an artificial intelligence. Some of them seem pretty strange. An overview in 26 examples.

EA screenshot widely shared on social media these days shows 26 principles that AI services can use to deliver better answers. Open AI, as the manufacturer of ChatGPT, has already recommended some of these strategies, see our article “ChatGPT: The official instructions for good prompting are here” in the D:ECONOMY briefing.

The new list of 26 recommendations goes deeper – and also includes unorthodox methods like tipping, threatening punishments and rude directions. The tips come from researchers at Vila Labs, an institute at the University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates). In theirs Paper the authors give very specific recommendations for good prompting. According to the publicly available Test prompts Depending on the language model used, the researchers achieved between 30 and 80 percent “better” results using certain methods.