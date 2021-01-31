Financial burdens, lack of support offers, cramped living conditions in lockdown: The corona crisis hits the poorest in society the hardest, criticize social associations. Social Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has now taken up the demand for a corona grant for Hartz IV recipients: In addition to the standard rate, there should be a monthly grant in the crisis. The SPD leadership wants to push the matter through in the coalition committee – and hopes that the new CDU chairman Armin Laschet will have an open ear.

Is the crisis affecting Hartz IV recipients more financially than others?

Because of the pandemic, many people are spending more money on certain products, such as hygiene articles or mouth and nose protection. Anyone who spends more time at home usually comes up with a higher electricity or heating bill. Even if the overall inflation rate was very low, food prices rose at an above-average rate in the past year: they rose by an average of 2.4 percent, and fruit prices even rose by more than seven percent.

Basically everyone is affected by such price increases. But those who receive Hartz IV automatically spend a higher proportion of their income on everyday things such as groceries, so rising prices have a stronger impact on this group of people. And anyway, the Hartz IV standard rates are too tight, the social associations have been criticizing for a long time.

For example, a mere EUR 2.63 per month is earmarked for medical products, and a total of EUR 17 for health care. While higher-income groups often even save money by eliminating expenses for restaurant visits or leisure activities, the poor do not have such effects, argues the Paritätische Gesamtverband, for example.

But there are also dissenting voices. Hartz IV recipients are not the group of people who are particularly hard hit financially in the crisis, replies the poverty researcher Markus Grabka from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW). “After all, they know that they will continue to receive government support, while many freelancers are left with no income at all or many employees are on short-time work.”

How badly are families affected by the current crisis with Hartz IV?

Because schools and daycare centers are closed, there is currently often no free lunch. Nationwide, this affects around 450,000 children. Last year, the federal government included a regulation in its social protection package according to which, due to the corona pandemic, such a lunch can also be offered outside of school – be it as a lunch package to be picked up or as lunch by delivery service, as is offered in Potsdam . But in many cities there is a lack of implementation.

In addition, it is not just about the material situation of families: Smaller apartments, no own children’s room – all of this is particularly noticeable in times of lockdown and distance learning from home. In addition, parents from educationally disadvantaged backgrounds have difficulties supporting their children in learning.

What is the federal government doing so far to support people in Hartz IV?

The federal government did not forget Hartz IV recipients during the crisis, says poverty researcher Grabka. The child bonus – a surcharge of 300 euros on the child benefit, which was available in two tranches last autumn – was also paid in the basic security. The promise of free FFP2 masks is, from Grabka’s point of view, a “further gesture”. Similar to the previous seniors and risk groups, Hartz IV recipients are to be provided with ten FFP2 masks free of charge.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) recently announced that those affected would get a letter from their health insurance company “quickly”. With this and the identity card, the masks can then be picked up from the pharmacy within two weeks. It is “important that in this situation we keep an eye on society as a whole and not leave any social divisions,” said Minister of Social Affairs Heil. At the same time, he made it clear that, from his point of view, there should not be ten free masks.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier fürApple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In order to support children from poor families, the job centers are to take over the costs for tablets, laptops and printers with immediate effect, so that they can also take part in distance lessons from home. However, all of this does not solve a problem that DIW researcher Grabka describes: In the corona crisis, children from educationally disadvantaged families in particular would have to suffer from the current school and daycare closings. “The networks that families otherwise support are no longer available.”

What does it mean when support services cease to exist?

Many facilities that are otherwise available to provide support in difficult life situations are closed or at least can only be used to a limited extent during the corona crisis. This is also the case with the blackboards, for example. “Many boards lack helpers,” says the federal association. This is due to the fact that more than two thirds of the 60,000 Tafel active are older and thus belong to the group worth protecting.

It is true that groceries can currently be distributed again in most of the tables, among other things because the distribution of groceries has been moved outside or fixed pick-up times have been agreed. The offers are still very limited in many places. Other leisure activities cannot take place at all – from senior cafes to private lessons.

The Federal Association points out that the food banks are usually not just a place to distribute food, but also a social meeting place for many: “Especially in times of crisis, it is dramatic for people affected by poverty to forego these encounters and relationships.”

How high could the corona subsidy be?

The social associations are demanding a crisis grant of 100 euros per month to compensate for the increased costs. The Greens are in favor of a surcharge of 100 euros per adult and 60 euros per child. It plays a central role for social cohesion how solidarity is dealt with people in need in such an extraordinary crisis, argues Green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt. Minister of Social Affairs Heil has not yet decided on a specific size. But the need in this population group is “obvious,” says SPD leader Saskia Esken.

Regardless of the crisis, the social associations are calling for the Hartz IV standard rates to be recalculated – as are the opposition parties, Left and Greens. The increase of 14 euros at the beginning of the year was “unrealistic, not needs-based and far too low,” criticized Ulrich Schneider, the general manager of the Paritätischer Gesamtverband. “Hartz IV does not protect against poverty, it manifests it”, he says – and demands a monthly amount of at least 600 euros to cover the subsistence level. Since January of this year, the standard monthly rate for single people has been 446 euros per month, plus the payments for rent.

What are the chances of implementation?

The Union has refused a first attempt by Social Minister Heil. Whether the SPD will get away with their concerns this time will be shown in the deliberations of the coalition committee next Wednesday. One thing is clear: the question of whether there is a social imbalance in the crisis is being asked more intensely today than it was six months ago. The accusation of paying billions in aid to large companies but not doing enough for the poorest in society is something that neither the Union nor the SPD want to put up with.

The Social Democrats have also undertaken another Hartz IV reform: For example, the coalition facilitated access to basic security during the crisis. “That has proven itself and must be maintained,” calls party leader Esken. According to the SPD, the suitability of the apartment should no longer be checked in Hartz IV in the first two years and assets should also be dealt with a little more generously. Minister of Social Affairs Heil has already submitted a draft law.