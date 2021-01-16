The week with the most cases of coronavirus in the Region since the start of the pandemic places almost all the health areas of the three most populated municipalities in the Community well above the extreme risk threshold Evolution of the incidence curve in Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca between January 8 and 15. / LV SERGIO NAVARRO Murcia Saturday, 16 January 2021, 01:50



The third wave of the pandemic coronavirus has gotten out of control this week to become a tsunami that threatens to put in check the hospitals of the Region, as the spokesman for the Covid Monitoring Committee, Jaime Pérez, warned this Friday. The four figures of new infections that Health has communicated this week are the highest