The Colombian Government presented this Monday to the United States the new anti-drug policy, an initiative based on pursuing large drug traffickers and supporting farmers, and with which it plans to reduce cocaine production by 40% to 900 tons per year.

(You may be interested in: The lawsuit with which 6 young people denounce the climate inaction of 32 European countries).

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Fajardo’s former vice presidential candidate, is now with Petro.

The presentation was made at the III Meeting of the Colombia-United States Anti-Narcotics Working Groupwhich began this Monday in Bogotá and will end on Tuesday.

(Also read: United Kingdom: why do the British no longer want Brexit?).

“The results of the traditional forms of combat and fight against drug trafficking have not provided to date a comprehensive response that our society demands. and what is expected of the institutions as a whole,” said the Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs, Elizabeth Taylor, during the installation of the meeting.

Taylor explained that the Colombian Government is committed to “a true total and economic peace” and that means combating drug trafficking.especially those who profit the most from this crime.

Images of the meeting between Colombia and the United States See also US: Senators reach deal to increase gun control

“We do not seek to coexist with drug trafficking but rather attack those stages of production and trafficking where profits are concentrated and thus be able to eradicate it”said the senior official, quoted in a statement from her office.

Colombia is currently the country with the most hectares cultivated with coca -230,000 last year according to calculations by the United Nations Office Against Drugs and Crime (UNODC) – and the one that produces the most cocaine, 1,738 tons.

(Keep reading: Woman would be key in the Daniel Sancho case: she would have details of the relationship with Edwin Arrieta).

The Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, said in an interview with EFE that the new 2023-2033 policy plans to reduce cocaine production by 40%, that is, to 900 tons per year and the number of cultivated hectares would also decrease by 40%, that is, from 230,000, more or less, to 150,000 cultivated hectares.

#Diary | The vice minister of @MinjusticiaCo, Camilo Umaña, participated in the panel ‘National Drug Policy of Colombia’, which is part of the III Meeting of the Colombia-United States Anti-Narcotics Working Group. 🇨🇴🇺🇸, with which we seek to strengthen cooperation… pic.twitter.com/3bFd4aa8Tf — MinJusticia Colombia (@MinjusticiaCo) September 25, 2023

Deputy Minister Taylor assured that this new drug policy “is an initial step towards a more realistic approach and precisely in which we prioritize the consolidation of peace and the care of life and in which we reduce the vulnerabilities that can generate the cultivation, production and trafficking of illicit drugs.

Taylor also stressed that the problems associated with drugs require a multidisciplinary, comprehensive approach that is assumed as a common and shared responsibility. and highlighted that the United States plays a vital role in this.

“The strategic alliance that unites the two states has made it possible to address the comprehensive drug problem, a cross-cutting issue in our bilateral relationship, sharing common themes and always dealing with this challenge in a responsible and supportive way,” he highlighted.

International operation against the ELN with 21 detainees

For his part, the deputy director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Adam Cohen, said that this space will allow “maximize discussions to create a holistic and collaborative approach to address progressive challenges to stability.”

(We recommend: New York judge declares Donald Trump responsible for financial fraud).

This “dialogue will chart the path for us to establish cooperation so that we can mitigate the harmful effects of drug and narcotics trafficking.” and the use of these substances can threaten the well-being of our populations and our environments and institutions.”

The Anti-Narcotics Working Group was created within the framework of the VIII High Level Dialogue, which took place in 2019 in Washington DC with the objective of following up on bilateral commitments related to the world drug problem.

EFE