Colombia had to wait until the first minute of the second half to break a solid Venezuelan defense and win their first match in the qualifier for the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 World Cup.

A goal from Rafael Santos Borré was enough for Néstor Lorenzo’s team to get the three points and now focus on the duel against Chile, on Tuesday in Santiago, in another very demanding duel.

This was, one by one, the performance of the Colombian players:

Camilo Vargas: He did not have major demands, despite the momentum with which Venezuela came out in the first minutes. six points.

Daniel Munoz: one of the highlights of the party. Impassable in duels and solid to attack. seven points.

Yerry Mina: with some inaccuracies in the delivery in the first part, then it settled. Something lacking in rhythm. six points.

John Lucumi: He also started with doubts, but as the minutes went by he was one of the highlights. seven points.

Deiver Machado: He didn’t come out as much as expected on the attack, but in general he delivered. He had no defensive work. six points.

Jefferson Lerma: one of the best in the game. Very orderly in the middle, removing the ball and taking out the team from the bottom. Very profitable. seven points.

Mateus Uribe: he helped unlock the game after a hesitant start by the team. He generated the first clear goal option for Colombia in the match. six points.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: he was in doubt before the game due to a physical problem and eventually started. Just sparks. He was replaced. Five points.

John Arias: He went from less to more and then he left exhausted, after providing the assistance for Borré’s goal. seven points. .

Luis Diaz: he lacked the goal to close a good night in Barranquilla. Carrascal’s entry in the second half gave him the society he expected. seven points.

Rafael Santos Borré: he responded to Lorenzo’s confidence with the first goal of the tie and with a lot of sacrifice to open space for his teammates. seven points.

Lorenzo’s changes: Carrascal was key

Jorge Carrascal: party figure. His entry for Cuadrado (1 ST) gave Colombia a lot of clarity. He seemed ruled out for being late, due to force majeure, and ended up being essential. eight points.

James Rodriguez: replaced Arias (26 ST). He was very involved in the game and very participative. He was noted to be in good physical shape. Unrated.

John Duran: entered for Borré (26 ST). He lacked aim to define. Unrated.

Wílmar Barrios: entered through Uribe (40 ST) to refresh the goal area. Unrated.

Luis Sinisterra: just six minutes on the field, instead of Luis Díaz. Unrated.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

