A month ago, the criticism of Luis Díaz was relentless, after missing a penalty in Quito. The guajiro had blood in his eye. And from the first minute he showed that he wanted to take over the field.

The Liverpool player asked for the ball, he put the team on his shoulder and He managed to make the National Team fulfill an old dream: beat Brazil for the first time in the qualifying round. He held his own, gave a lesson in bravery and found the reward: two goals that he dedicated to his father, now free. He was, by far, the figure of the party.

This is how the National Team played this Thursday:

The individual balance of the Colombian National Team

Camilo Vargas: Nothing to do in the goal. He had two other key saves. Six points.

Daniel Muñoz: when they attacked him, he suffered a lot. But then he settled down. Six points.

Jhon Lucumí: the most solid of the defense, although he had to work a lot. Six points.

Dávinson Sánchez: he earned a yellow card that takes him out of the game against Paraguay. He complied. Six points.

Déiver Machado: he only played for a while and was very weak. Brazil found a highway in its area to attack. Four points.

Mateus Uribe: lost many balls in the half and could not fulfill the marking task. He was only in the first stage. Five points.

Kevin Castaño: They had him remove and drive, but it didn’t work. In debt. Five points.

Jorge Carrascal: very involved in the game. He was the partner of James and Díaz. Lorenzo took it out to refresh the middle. Seven points.

Luis Díaz: without words. Genius, figure, scorer, unbalancing, brilliant. Nine points.

Rafael Santos Borré: he still doesn’t fit in and one day he will have to notice that he doesn’t work as a winger. Five points.

James Rodríguez: he grew as the minutes passed, until he made the center 2-1. Good. Seven points.

Cristian Borja: entered for Machado (1 ST). He put in the cross that found Luis Díaz ready to make it 1-1. He suffered something on the mark. Six points.

Luis Sinisterra: replaced Uribe (1 ST). One of the highlights of the game. He added spice to the attack. Seven points.

Jhon Córdoba: debuted in the National Team, replacing Borré (23 ST). He didn’t get into the game much. Unrated.

Ríchard Ríos: just over a quarter of an hour instead of Carrascal. He put magic into the attack. He participated in the 2-1 play. Unrated.

Jéfferson Lerma: entered for Castaño (38 ST) to adjust the score. Unrated.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

