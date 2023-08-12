Colombia could not reach the seventh game that they dreamed of playing in Australia, they stopped in the fifth and lost well against an England that made their superiority felt. But what must be highlighted is that there was never a lack of commitment, sacrifice, love for the shirt that is defended and for which one competes, leaving life on the field. That is the great lesson. This is how the team played in the goodbye to the World Cup.

Catherine Perez: It was going to be another night at a very high level until his mistake gave him the tie: incredible how the ball slipped from his hands for Hemp’s goal. He left after suffering vision problems. From dream to nightmare. four points.

Carolina Arias: just after 5 minutes she was injured after a clash with Pérez. She was crying on the bench, It seems considerate. Unrated.

Jorelyn Carabali: He collided with all his humanity against the British forwards, well in the closures, he held on as long as he could but participated in the error of Hemp’s goal and then, in Russo’s, the ball went behind his back. Five points.

Daniela Arias: poise at the start, secure at the closings and impassable from above, but surpassed by the ball behind her back that everyone announced to her and she ended up suffering. six points.

Manuela Vanegas: her return was necessary. She won most of the duels in her zone but then the superiority of the rival in the crossed balls also left her on the road. Five points.

Lorena Bedoya: she had to cover the entire midfield and she did it by running with intelligence, without overreacting, with authority. She had the only real shot on goal looking for the tie. She did everything she could. six points.

Diana Ospina: From the match against Jamaica, impeccable, to this one against England, inconsistent. Inaccurate in closings and physically outmatched. The only one who didn’t see it was DT. four points.

Leicy Santos: scoring a goal of such a bill in a quarterfinal is already for an outstanding grade. But she was also inexhaustible trying to reverse the dark fate, her sacrifice in marking and attacking was moving, it was a shame to see her cry like that. seven points.

Catherine Usme: They did not come to beat Germany or Jamaica but they had to do it against England to keep their promise. There is no complaint in his delivery, he even played as a winger!, but he never managed to associate up front and his mid-distance shot was a weak threat. Five points.

Linda Caicedo: she fell into the trap: England anticipated her and did not chase her, with which she had an uncomfortable freedom because, when receiving the ball, she had no partners. She didn’t look for them either and that explains her crying after the final whistle. She was a shadow of the figure that she was meant to be. Even so, he had the intelligence to download Leicy at the discount. Five points.

Mayra Ramirez: A very gray first half, limited to colliding without disturbing, with hardly any projections. A second tracing, or innocuous sacrifice, that was never enough to change the course. Five points.

The changes of Colombia against England

Ana Maria Guzman: replaced Carolina Arias (10 PT). She entered imposing conditions, shaking rivals, exposing herself to the card. But then the quality of the rival in her projection surpassed her and her fatigue already defeated the impetus of her youth. six points.

Natalia Giraldo: entered for Pérez (21 ST). When he arrived at the game, both goals had already been conceded. He responded in what little England tried. not bad at 20 years old. six points.

Ivonne Chacón: entered through Ospina (33 ST). A threat of storm, entered with all and impetus but did not manage to generate real danger in the English area. Unrated.

Jenny Gamez

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO and Futbolred

Sydney (Australia)

