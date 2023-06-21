Juan Guillermo Cuadrado re-greened his laurels and had one of his best matches with the Colombian National Team, which this Tuesday beat Germany 0-2 in Gelsenkirchen. This is the individual analysis of those directed by Néstor Lorenzo:

Camilo Vargas: He reappeared with the Colombian National Team and responded in the first half, when they demanded it the most. seven points.

Daniel Muñoz: they beat his back a lot in the first half and from there came the greatest danger from Germany. Then he established himself and had a better game. six points.

Yerry Mina: one of his best matches with the Colombian National Team. Not only did he do well defending and played a separate game with Kai Havertz, but he also had two scoring chances, one header and one on a rebound. seven points

.

John Lucumi: He is keeping the position and the fact of having a central defender with a left-handed profile, something that the Colombian National Team lacked for a long time, helps a lot in defensive work. seven points.

Deiver Machado: the play that ends up in Kimmich’s hand comes out of his feet to make it 0-2. Good game, defending and attacking. seven points.

Jhon Arias: one of the most outstanding of the team. He surprised by playing on the front line: he took away, delivered and it went well. He put credentials to fight for the title of the Colombian National Team. eight points.

Germany vs. Colombia. In action, Jhon Arias (20). Photo: Alejandro Matías, Kronos Agency

Jefferson Lerma: sober, orderly and dutiful. Increasingly established as a starter, as part of the team’s backbone. seven points.

Mateus Uribe: correct match for another of Lorenzo’s trusted men. He controlled Goretzka well. seven points.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: the great figure of the game. Going out on the attack like in his best times, always dangerous. He put the first goal and scored the second. nine points.

Luis Diaz: He had a play in the first half that seemed like a penalty. He returned to goal with the Colombian National Team after one year and three months. Good. seven points.

Rafael Santos Borré: he has not yet fully entered the scheme. He sometimes started late and was in an advanced position. He is still fighting with the goal. Five points.

The changes of the Selection against Germany

Mateo Cassierra: replaced Borré (32 ST). He didn’t have many options. Unrated.

Wílmar Barrios: entered through Lerma (32 ST). He helped maintain the structure when Germany tried to wake up. Unrated.

Diego Valoyes: entered for Díaz (41 ST). Little time to evaluate. Unrated.

Dávinson Sánchez and Kevin Castaño: they entered the replacement for Cuadrado and Uribe. Unrated.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

