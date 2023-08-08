Colombia achieved a victory with authority to get into the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in history. A goal from Catalina Usme was enough to put those led by Nelson Abadía among the eight best in the tournament.

Colombia gave notice of his talent and his great moment and now waits for England on Saturday. This is how the players of the National Team played, one by one:

Catherine Perez: He first appeared in the draw at 37 minutes, he responded well to the only one-on-one with Shaw at the start. At the end of the game she had three vital saves and the public in the north arc gave her an ovation. Spencer? No, Perez, Perez! seven points.

Carolina Arias: he prevailed in the duels for his band, he used experience when the physical failed. He suffered at the end, like the team, but he resisted. six points.

Daniela Arias: her shadow will appear even in Shaw’s dreams, whom she won every duel until minute 70, when she had to grab her by the shirt and won the yellow card that takes her out of the quarterfinals. seven points.

Jorelyn Carabali: pure solvency in the rejection, authority at the start, he understands everything at the time of closing, the shock, the rejection without fear of the grandstand. seven points.

Ana Maria Guzman: The one they are going to give, they keep, and she had a key of eighths of a World Cup of greats. Phenomenal assistance for Usme in the first Colombian goal and plenty of personality for the brand on the left. eight points.



Diana Ospina: another who had a big night in store. She replaced the captain Montoya and fulfilled more than enough, with strength in the clashes and even projections in attack. seven points.

Lorena Bedoya: what a brave match he got! He covered the midfield, his office, without difficulty, but he pushed himself to the fullest, completing the work of the central defenders in the clash with the powerful Jamaicans. eight points.

Leicy Santos: her heart doesn’t fit in her body: she runs and tacks and stands next to Shaw even though it doesn’t tickle her and she thinks she can score. She needed a change from the 60’s, but she didn’t want to go out…she didn’t have to. She had the second on a header that crashed into the post. seven points.

The historic night of Catalina Usme

Catalina Usme: pharaoh! It was the compass of Colombia in the first half, it always looked for the association, it rotated in the attack front and the one that remained was resolved with the goalscoring… Never leave, Cata! nine points.

Linda Caicedo: Every time the ball came to him, an ovation came down from the stands… and he barely had sparks, not due to a lack of attitude but because he had two and even three yellow shirts on him throughout the game. One remained and Spencer won. Seeing his mischievous smile on the giant screen at AAMI Stadium paid more than one ticket. eight points.

Mayra Ramirez: to all the wars with her: her body, armor in the collision with the power plants, mobility to rotate the position in attack, only one was clear and she could not resolve it. This World Cup owes him a goal. eight points.

Daniela Montoya: replaced Leicy Santos (42 ST). She barely gave him time to touch the ball. She helped, as always the captain. Unrated.

Marcela Restrepo: entered for Usme (45+3 ST), above all, for the applause for the National Team’s all-time goalscorer. Unrated.

Jenny Gamez

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO and Futbolred

Melbourne (Australia)

