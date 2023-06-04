This is how Alessandro Impagnatiello’s colleagues and owners considered him at work: he had received a suspension

All investigations are underway for the heartbreaking story of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old pregnant woman, who lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend Alexander Impagnetiello. The 30-year-old man is now in prison, but for 5 days he led to believe that his partner had left voluntarily.

The family members of the young victim fed some doubts immediately on his version. He said he last saw her on Sunday morning, but they hadn’t heard from her since evening of Saturday 27 May.

Unfortunately it is precisely on that evening that Giulia has lost my life. The last of hers to have seen her was her mother-in-law, who had also advised her not to go back home, but to go to sleep to their home.

However, the 29-year-old perhaps with the hope of “clarify” and to confront her boyfriend, she decided to return. But it is precisely in those minutes that the man has decided to put an end to his life and that of the child she was carrying.

Before confessing to the crime, he made everyone believe that in reality it was gone. The investigators who were investigating the disappearance, fed many suspects on him.

How they considered Alessandro Impagnetiello at work

On the afternoon of Saturday 27 May, Giulia met theother girlfriend of the man, whom he had met at work. During that date together they had exposed all the lies and betrayals the boy had done.

Furthermore, on that occasion the 29-year-old had also discovered that Alessandro was called at work “the filthy”. She had also received a suspension, as she had found out a steal money from the cash register.

It was precisely to reveal these important details a friend of Giulia, the day after her fake disappearance, during an interrogation. The girl also added: